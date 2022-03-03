Mayor Myers delivers 11th State of the City address

On Feb. 24, Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers delivered his 11th State of the City address to more than 200 business leaders, community advocates and residents. The annual speech recapped his administration’s decade-plus history of strong balance sheets, disciplined fiscal approach, infrastructure improvements and quality-of-life investments.

“Quality of life isn’t just about our public amenities, it is also about our low tax rate, low crime rate, our continued economic development and strategic investments, and our improved infrastructure,” Myers said. “We pride ourselves on investing in and delivering the best quality of life to residents and visitors. I am proud to report to you that we are in our strongest financial position ever.”

Myers reported Greenwood’s municipal tax rate is the lowest among all Indiana municipalities of 10,000 or more. He also spoke to the city’s strong economic development progress since he came to office in 2011, including creation of 4,400 jobs and the establishment of new businesses, such as ERMCO, which moved its headquarters to Greenwood last year.

In addition, Myers reported that the city’s public safety team is fully staffed and bolstered by new crime-fighting technology. Most notably, he detailed the use of the Greenwood Police Department’s four new license-plate reader cameras deployed throughout the city. In 2021, these strategically placed cameras resulted in the recovery of 25 stolen vehicles, four missing persons and four wanted persons.

On infrastructure, Myers described construction progress on the Greenwood Fieldhouse, which is approaching completion, and development of The Madison, an $83 million redevelopment project that will include residential units, commercial development and a 500-space parking garage in the heart of downtown. He further highlighted the completion of vital city projects including the Tracy Ditch lift station and Lakeview gate valve and aeration system.

Myers concluded his address as he always does, with a call to action to move forward: “It’s year 11. Let’s get to work.”

The event was hosted by Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance and sponsored by Duke Energy and Van Valer Law Firm. Additional sponsors included Johnson Memorial Health and GCG Investments.

To learn more about city projects and progress, visit greenwood.in.gov.