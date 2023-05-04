Mayor Hogsett receives $22.7 million for infrastructure improvements

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) Executive Director Anna Gremling recently presented a check representing $22,703,933 in funds to the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works. The event highlighted the newly funded expansion of the Eagle Creek Greenway, which will provide safe bike and pedestrian access on the west side from the Eagle Creek Reservoir to Washington Street.

The funding will help pay for nine projects in 2026 including improvements at Southport and Five Points Road and Post and Troy Avenue intersections, bridge rehabilitation at Mitthoefer Road over Bells Run, Raymond over Pleasant Run and Shelby over Pleasant Run; pedestrian safety enhancements at 86th Street from Meridian Street to Allisonville Road; two phases of the Eagle Creek Greenway trail development; and a “road diet” to increase safety along Madison Avenue (Phase 2) from Martin Street to Hanna Avenue.

As part of an annual funding process, Indianapolis Department of Public Works engineers submitted projects for consideration by the IMPO, which is responsible for planning and programming regional transportation funds in the eight-county Central Indiana region.

Each funded project requires a local funding match and is judged based on technical selection criteria, including impacts on air quality, improvements to congestion, pavement quality and safety.

“Over the past few years, the city has been working exhaustively to expand funding for Indianapolis infrastructure, with those efforts enabling us to invest $1.1 billion through our capital construction program over the next five years – the most in our city’s history,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “With this significant award of dollars from our partners at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization supporting projects like the expansion of the Eagle Creek Greenway, we are improving mobility of every kind in Indianapolis.”

“It’s always a very competitive process; this year there were 59 proposed projects. Indy’s projects were among 16 that rose to the top,” Gremling said. “Maintaining high-quality infrastructure is one of our local government’s biggest challenges and one of the ways they make a critical contribution to regional and state economies.”