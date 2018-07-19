Maslowski named Indiana Chamber Executive of Year

By Nancy Price

The Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA) has named Christian Maslowski, president and CEO of the Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, the 2018 Executive of the Year.

Maslowski, no stranger in the chamber community, has been with the Greater Greenwood Chamber for 11 years. ICEA chooses the winner based on criteria including a minimum of three years on the job, a demonstration of exemplary performance and leadership and demonstrated ability to lead changes at the local chamber level.

“Christian serves as the ideal candidate for this recognition,” said Shelli Williams, IOM, ICEA president. “He goes above-and-beyond with a willingness to help peers succeed. Peers across Indiana have great respect for what Christian brings to the profession.”

Maslowski, who said he was “beyond flattered and surprised”, did not even know he was up for the award until attending a recent ICEA conference held in Indianapolis. “My name was read as a finalist and I had no further expectation (of winning). I give gratitude to my board of directors and staff team.”

As president and CEO, Maslowski focuses on community relationships and public policy efforts. In late 2016, the Greater Greenwood Chamber forged a relationship with Business Ownership Initiative of Indiana (BOI). The BOI offers free business coaching and microlending, business workshops and online business courses. “They come alongside you and make sure you’re accessible,” Maslowski said.

Maslowski said he has seen more diversity, an expansion of small businesses and a growing caliber of talent joining the chamber. In addition, he gives credit to his local chamber team’s innovation, drive and success. “They put members first and they support me,” he said. “We enjoy one another’s camaraderie.

“We live and work in a dynamic, vibrant area on the southside. This allows me and our team to be innovative, be flexible and have fun.”

On July 26, a fun event the chamber is hosting is the annual Chamber Golf Classic, which includes meals, games and prizes. The social/networking event will be held at Dye’s Walk Country Club in Greenwood. For more information, go to greenwoodchamber.com.

Maslowski is married to Michelle, an attorney for Ogletree Deakins in Indianapolis. Christian and Michelle have two daughters: Gabriella, 6 and Ainsley, 7 months.