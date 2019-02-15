Marmaduke running for mayor of Greenwood

By Nancy Price

Dale Marmaduke has announced that he will be running against incumbent Mark Myers for mayor of Greenwood in the May 7 primary election.

Marmaduke, republican, was born and raised in Greenwood and has spent the last 25 years living in his hometown. He said that he is running for mayor because of his love of the people and city and a desire for a new direction.

“We need change,” he said. “I have not felt good about the city government’s direction for many years. To many, the city is representing big warehouses and select businesses. I will work with traffic congestions with proven solutions. We need tax breaks to bring in low pay jobs. To the citizens, we need to support public safety, schools, parks and traffic. I want to serve the citizens, listen to citizens and request input from the citizens. I’m successful and want to serve all citizens.”

Marmaduke retired from Eli Lilly as a strategic knowledge technician. He served in the U.S. Army for two years in the 1970s and was awarded medals for National Defense and Army Commendation. He has a bachelor’s degree and MBA in accounting from Indiana University and is a certified public accountant. He is also experienced in business, contract negotiations and human resources.

For the past 20 years, he has volunteered with children at Westwood Elementary, teaching hands-on science activities.

Marmaduke has two children and two grandchildren living on the Southside.