Marion County begins phase 2 to reopen Indianapolis economy

Today, Marion County started implementing the next phase of reopening the Indianapolis economy. Many restrictions will remain in place, with additional changes possible as soon as June 1. The move is grounded in public health data that includes a sustained reduction in the percentage of positive tests and sufficient capacity in the healthcare system to handle additional cases.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Director of Marion County Health Department Dr. Virginia Caine announced the following steps:

Limits on public gatherings, including religious services, will be increased to 25 people or fewer starting today.

Non-essential retail stores, including those at malls, may reopen at 50 percent capacity with social distancing.

Indianapolis Public Library branches may begin providing curbside pickup only.

Beginning May 22, restaurants may open for outdoor seating with strict social distancing guidelines. Indoor seating at 50 percent is possible as soon as June 1.

Salons and other personal services are targeted for June 1 reopening with social distancing, if data allows.

Non-essential manufacturing and industrial activities is also targeted for June 1.

“Until there’s a vaccine, we cannot completely stop the spread of COVID-19, but based on the hard work of the Marion County Public Health Department – and each and every resident of our city – we are more confident than ever that we can manage this outbreak and adopt policies that protect our most vulnerable populations, while slowly reopening sectors of our local economy,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Mayor Hogsett and Dr. Caine also announced measures to help residents and businesses participate in the reopening. This includes providing access to free face coverings for all Marion County residents and a $5 million grant program with the Indy Chamber that will provide reimbursements of up to $5,000 in qualified PPE expenses for small businesses. Further details on both programs will be made available soon. Businesses interested in PPE reimbursement can go to response.indychamber.com/restart to sign up to receive updates. Restaurants wanting to connect with the city to explore opportunities for additional outdoor seating space can visit indy.gov/dineout.

Residents and affected workers impacted by COVID-19 restrictions should visit the city’s resource guide, which can be viewed at indy.gov/covid. Spanish speaking residents can view the Resource Guide here. Individuals who are unable to navigate the city’s website can call (317) 327-4MAC between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to talk to a customer service representative.