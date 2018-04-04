1st MAW Marine honored for saving hundreds of lives

Lance Cpl. Kodiak McBrayer, a Beech Grove native, was recognized for actions that saved potentially hundreds of lives.

McBrayer is a cryogenics equipment operator with Marine Wing Liaison Kadena, 1st MAW. He recently identified a misconfigured liquid oxygen purging unit that affected 48 aircraft across eight Navy fleets. His findings may have saved hundreds of lives, according to his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal Summary of Action.

McBrayer has been meritoriously promoted and awarded a challenge coin from Gen. Robert B. Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Green.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexia Lythos)