Many Southside restaurants remain open for carryout and delivery

By Nancy Price

As many of the state’s restaurants, bars and distilleries, including Hoosier Brewing Company in Greenwood, have temporarily closed their doors in response to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order on March 16 to close dining-in services, other local restaurants remain open for takeout and delivery (see page 11 for a list of those on the Southside).

Ted Pruitt, owner of Flashbacks Family Bar & Grille, reported that carryout services have been going well for his restaurant through the past few weeks. “The Franklin Township community has supported small businesses here,” he said.

Popular carryout food includes pizza, hamburgers, hot wings and the “top-selling tenderloin,” he said. Pruitt is offering free delivery in the Franklin Township area for those confined to their homes, including seniors or those with disabilities.

Pruitt, like many business owners, is helping to ensure the health and safety of his customers and employees by adhering to strict measures. “We try to keep things sanitized and wiped down as much as possible,” he said. “I’ve got sanitizers out and a dispenser at the door. Once every hour we clean the door handles.”

Stone Creek Dining Company in Greenwood is one of 22 locations owned by Cunningham Restaurant Group that reopened its doors for takeout after being “triple sanitized,” according to Carissa Newton, director of marketing for Cunningham. “We instituted a number of safety precautions,” she said, including sanitizing everything, even down to the ink pens and maintaining a distance of six feet from others. As well, customers are picking up their orders curbside and paying over the phone. “We’re not allowing guests to come in,” Newton added.

Those with VIP Rewards will earn double VIP points when ordering carryout. As well, if customers choose to order a $50 gift card, they will receive a credit for $10. Stone Creek Dining is offering a special Easter dinner for four to customers, which includes ham with a sugar glaze, green beans, mashed potatoes, bread, house salad with dressing made from scratch and carrot cake for $60.

Numerous restaurants are also revising their business hours. Flashbacks now closes by 9 p.m. most weeknights, 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 8 p.m. on Sundays. Stone Creek Dining is open from 4-8 p.m. each day.

“I want our customers to know how thankful Flashbacks is for their community support,” Pruitt said. “If our customers are worried (about their safety) and don’t want to come out for business, we understand that,” adding that he is extending prayers and looking forward to seeing his customers dining in again to enjoy a good beverage and hot meal.