Managing Stress – An online sharing session

Join NAMI Indiana virtually on Tuesday, April 21 @ 6:30 pm for an interactive web-based session titled “Managing Stress in the COVID-19 Environment”. Join hosts David Spradley, RN, Stephen Groce, LMHC, and Joan Showalter, MA for an open discussion of strategies to care for yourself during this difficult time. Learn new ideas and share some of your own for how to cope! This session will last 1 hour.

Register for free at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScmbK6JkoZjQ-TCOD2Qah_YS6s2wqIuIRNpWpfdOTSgmgmVRw/viewform