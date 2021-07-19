Majestic Care opens new location in Southport

A new location of Majestic Care opened on July 1, in Southport.

The new location will join four other facilities with 13 other nursing and three other assisted living locations in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. The organization as a whole will provide post-acute care services to approximately 2,100 seniors and employ greater than 3,000 Care Team Members.

In a press release, Majestic Care said it looks to strengthen the healthcare landscape throughout Indiana by providing specialized clinical services based on the needs of each community, while providing short-term rehabilitation in the Majestic MVMT units, long term care and Memory Care services through the Majestic Gardens programming.

“We are excited for the team at Majestic Care of Southport to join our growing family of post-acute care communities.” Bernie McGuinness, CEO of Majestic Management said in a press release, “This community adds to the Majestic family a beautiful campus to offer central Indiana a trusted provider in post-acute care. This community provides short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. Majestic Care of Southport will provide care to over 140 seniors on a daily basis. We are excited to continue the traditions of the campus while meeting the needs of the local healthcare community. We plan to invest significant capital improvements in a campus wide remodel. We are looking forward to adding over 55 care team members to the Majestic family. Majestic Care remains focused on our Care Team Members and are excited to keep so many talented health care providers in place. This approach will provide consistency in our care and outcomes for the residents and families.”

Its mission is to keep the individual needs of its patients in the heart of all their decisions.

Majestic Care is looking to provide a robust benefit package, flexible scheduling and enhanced payroll options for the over 3,000 team members, including weekly pay.

For more information, visit their website at www.majesticCare.com