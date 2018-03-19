Greenwood approves $2 million to begin construction on Madison Ave. transformation

Project includes streetscape enhancements, widened sidewalks and multi-use trail

The City of Greenwood is moving forward on its plans to transform Madison Ave. During its March meeting on Tuesday, the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC) approved investing over $2 million to begin work on one of the city’s major north-south corridors. The project is a continuation of city efforts to revitalize downtown Greenwood, known locally as Old Town.

RDC members began the meeting by approving the contract and discussing highlights of the first construction phase, which encompasses the portion of Madison Ave. closest to downtown between Pearl and Noble Streets. The project includes an enhanced multi-use 12-foot wide trail for pedestrians and bicyclists, two marked pedestrian crosswalks, a pedestrian hybrid beacon signal at Euclid Avenue, and several streetscape improvements. Construction will begin this April and is scheduled to finish in September.

“The new Madison Avenue will provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy a more walkable downtown,” said Mayor Mark W. Myers. “Current businesses along Madison Ave. will benefit from the increased pedestrian traffic, and we expect the change in atmosphere will generate interest from other retail and restaurant business owners. It’s another important milestone in the resurgence of Old Town Greenwood.”

The Madison Avenue project will connect multiple downtown parking lots, providing residents and visitors the additional benefit of easier vehicle access to restaurants and businesses as well.

Myers added that customers will be able to access all businesses along the corridor during construction. Additionally, at least one lane of traffic will be open at all times for vehicles traveling both north and south.

Later in the meeting, the RDC approved the purchase of 345 W. Main St., the building currently housing downtown Greenwood’s post office. The city will continue to lease the building to the post office through June 2019. Future plans for a post office are uncertain, but Myers stressed that Greenwood plans to keep a post office in the downtown area.

“Downtown revitalization continues to be a top priority,” said Myers. “This is just the beginning as we plan to move forward with several projects this year.”

For more details on the Madison Ave. project, including diagrams and precedent images, visit: http://www.greenwood.in.gov/egov/documents/1512419319_12315.pdf