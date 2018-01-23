CEO’s “Love Your Library” tour comes to Southside locations

Beginning January 29 and continuing through March 6, individuals of all ages are invited to meet Indianapolis Public Library CEO Jackie Nytes during her annual “Love Your Library” tour visits to all IndyPL locations. The visits, conducted in an informal and conversational setting, will allow citizens to learn about trends and activities throughout the Library system and share thoughts about how the Library can better serve their needs.

Coming off a year highlighted by the opening of the Center for Black Literature & Culture at Central Library and the celebration of Central Library’s 100th anniversary, this year will focus on plans to construct new branches on north Michigan Road and at Ft. Benjamin Harrison, and replacement branches for the Brightwood and Eagle branches. IndyPL also will continue to gauge how services can be aligned to meet changing user needs as well as accurately target services for all age and population groups.

“Love Your Library” tour visits are scheduled at Southside Library locations on the following dates and times:

Monday, January 29 at 6 p.m. – Beech Grove Branch, 1102 Main Street

Tuesday, January 30 at 6:30 p.m. – Garfield Park Branch, 2502 Shelby Street

Wednesday, January 31 at 6 p.m. – Franklin Road Branch 5550 S. Franklin Road

Tuesday, February 6 at 6 p.m. – Southport Branch, 2630 E. Stop 11 Road

Monday, February 19 at 4 p.m. – Fountain Square Branch, 1066 Virginia Avenue

Individuals who can’t attend are encouraged to offer their comments and suggestions for CEO Nytes at http://www.indypl.org/about/ceo/.

For more information about the free CEO “Love Your Library” visits, call 317-275-4003.