Long’s Bakery reopens after month-long closure

A long line of customers standing six feet apart from one another waited in front of Long’s Bakery at 2301 E. Southport Road early Friday morning in anticipation of its reopening. Long’s voluntarily closed its Southside facility and the westside location on Tremont Street March 25.

New social distancing procedures include allowing four customers in at a time, providing a barrier between customers and employees and offering hand sanitizer to those who want it. Employees will wear masks and gloves at all times.