Local nurse opens new Franklin Township medical practice

By Nancy Hammerstrom

While most people visit their doctor after they get sick, patients with a local nurse practitioner-run primary care facility learn what they can do to help prevent future illnesses.

Dragonfly Primary Care, owned by lifetime Southsider Crystal Wiles, opened early last month in Franklin Township. Wiles said she wants to teach patients what they can do to maintain their own wellness.

“Over my last 18 years in healthcare I have witnessed our healthcare systems move towards a more fiscal model rather than patient-focused model,” Wiles said. “I believe the way to better health is collaboration with patients to create individualized plans of care. Better outcomes will result when more time and attention is spent on education about health and a greater focus on how to prevent illness.”

Wiles added that a medical practice operated by nurse practitioner is seen by many as unique, although she predicts this will be a growing trend.

“As more physicians are moving to the acute care and hospital settings, it is anticipated that we will see more nurse practitioners managing primary care needs. I find this to be a great fit as nurse practitioners have greater training in interpersonal communication and patient education.”

Wiles, who describes her practice as “calming,” said patients are scheduled based on their own needs. “We understand that life does not always go as planned and sometimes we have urgent healthcare needs,” she said. “Our walk-in services are meant to help provide our patients with access to healthcare whenever they may need it. We want patients to feel like they are truly a part of our team.”

A Perry Meridian graduate, Wiles works with her husband (and high school sweetheart) Caleb, practice manager. Caleb said he supports his wife’s dream of owning her own clinic.

“I really believe in her mission to provide patient-focused care,” he said. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact she has in the lives of her patients.”

Dragonfly Primary Care is located at 6835 E. Southport Road, Suite D, Indianapolis, 46237. For questions or to make an appointment, call (317) 759-1843 or visit dragonflyprimarycare.com.