Local high school student offered once-in-a-lifetime achievement

Center Grove student receives appointments to three service academies

Center Grove High School senior Brett Boswell has received appointments to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U. S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Less than 1 percent of ap plicants across the United States receive appointments to all three academies each year. Being in that select few, Brett is also the first student from Center Grove High School to receive an appointment from all three service academies.

Getting into just one military academy is an achievement in itself. Each academy boasts a 12 percent acceptance rate or lower and it takes a bit more than having excellent grades and completing a lengthy application to get in. On top of performing at a high level in the classroom, applicants must be well-rounded by serving in the community, passing a physical fitness test and pushing through a rigorous medical examination. Applicants must also obtain a nomination from their state senator or congressional representative by applying for and acing an interview. Brett received a nomination from both state senators, Todd Young and Joe Donnelly, as well as Trey Hollingsworth, Indiana’s 9th district representative.

“When I started this whole process freshman year, I set the lofty goal of being accepted to all three but never thought it would happen,” Brett said. “It is such an honor to receive an appointment to any one of the United States service academies, but to receive an appointment from all three, it is almost unreal.”

Boswell has already accepted his appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point as a member of the Class of 2022. He will be joining the infamous “Long Gray Line” along with the 1250 other students that were appointed among the 14,000 that applied.

“I have chosen to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, but to be given an appointment letter by the United States Naval Academy and the United States Air Force Academy as well presented me with equally exciting and worthy opportunities to serve,” Boswell said. “I am just grateful to God for giving me these incredible opportunities and I am excited for my future in the Army. I will do my best to be represent my family and the state of Indiana well.”

Brett played football all four years for the Trojans, is currently the president of the National Honor Society, involved in student government, and is a weekly volunteer at Blessings in a Backpack. At West Point, Boswell plans to major in economics. Upon graduation, Brett wants to become an Infantry officer and eventually work his way to the Special Forces, becoming a Green Beret.

“All of us at Center Grove High School are very proud of Brett. His relentless pursuit of excellence, in all he does, has been evident throughout his four years here. He has prepared himself for the rigorous requirements at West Point by taking a demanding course load while balancing his athletic, extra-curricular and community service activities,” said Center Grove Principal Jeffry Henderson. “There is no doubt that he will continue to accomplish great things! We all wish him the best as he begins this exciting opportunity.”

Each cadet at West Point is required to play a varsity, club, or intramural sport. Boswell will have the opportunity to continue his football career and compete for their Sprint Football team next fall.

Boswell also credits his parents, Jim and Renee Boswell, as being his greatest supporters throughout this process. “They have been with me the whole way, and I could not have accomplished my goal of being appointed to all three academies without their help,” Brett said. “I am beyond thankful to everyone who has helped me on this journey, and I hope to make them proud next year at West Point.”

For more information about West Point, go to its website at usma.edu.