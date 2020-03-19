Local guide to navigating the COVID-19 outbreak

We are all in this together

These are unprecedented times. Across the globe, people are being ordered to stay at home, not leaving except when absolutely necessary, to avoid spreading a new strain of coronavirus too quickly and overwhelming our healthcare systems.

Panic swept the nation; our Southside home was no exception. Are we overreacting? Are we under-reacting? That appears to be a big debate between people nationwide. But one thing is certain – we’re all in this together.

We’re already starting to see people banding together. With schools being closed, businesses were quick to offer free meals to students and families who need them. Schools quickly began offering a meal program, too. Area residents are offering to deliver groceries and necessities to others who may not be able to leave their homes. Acts of kindness are aplenty, and we’re hoping to see even more as time passes. Please email nancy@icontimes.com if there is related news you’d like to share or someone to whom you’d simply like to give a shoutout.

This all seemed to happen so relatively quickly. With so much unknown, and so much information out there, it can be hard for many people to weed through fact from fiction and understand what’s most important. We hope to break some of that down in this edition of The Southside Times, and continue covering news that matters in future editions.

Coronavirus: know the basics

– Symptoms: runny nose, sore throat, coughing, fever, difficulty breathing, nausea and vomiting.

– Incubation period: approximately 5.1 days.

– Who is most at rick? Those older than 60 or with health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.

– Have these symptoms? Call your family doctor or healthcare provider’s office to be evaluated over the phone. If you have serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, go to the emergency room.

Sources: in.gov/coronavirus, cdc.gov

Need something delivered?

With dine-in options closed at bars and restaurants and many people being self-quarantined, delivery services may help. Consider these options:

Restaurants:

– Total Takeout: This Indianapolis-based delivery service allows users to select a restaurant and order food delivered for a delivery fee starting at $2.99. Delivery fee does not include gratuity. Visit total-takeout.com.

– Savor & Sip: View a continuously updating list of restaurants with delivery, carryout and curbside options at savorandsip.info.

– Grubhub: Stating users can order online from 2,382 restaurants in Indianapolis, this service offers the first delivery with no delivery fee. Visit grubhub.com.

– Doordash: Offers delivery, including no-contact delivery, across the Southside. This service offers the first delivery with no delivery fee. Visit doordash.com.

Groceries

– Kroger Clicklist: Shop online and pickup at the store. The first three trips are free, or $4.95 after. Store availability may be limited. Visit kroger.com.

– Walmart: Order online and pickup at the store without stepping foot inside. Make sure to check your store’s availability prior to ordering. Visit grocery.walmart.com.

– Meijer Delivery: Place an order online and pick it up at the store for a $4.95 fee, or $9.95 delivery. Visit meijer.com.

– Instacart: Have groceries delivered to your door on the same day you order. Visit instacart.com.

– Shipt: Offers same-day grocery delivery. Pay $99 for a year of grocery delivery, or free on orders over $35. Visit shipt.com.

– Greenbean: Delivers fresh and organic local produce. New registrations temporarily unavailable, but you can sign up for the waitlist. Visit greenbeandelivery.com.

Pharmacy

– Affordable Market, 1635 E. Southport Road Indianapolis, IN 46227. Visit affordablegpc.com/pharmacy-delivery-services or call (317) 879-5514 for more information.

– CVS and Walgreens are currently offering free one to two-day delivery on “Rx and other essentials.” Visit cvs.com, walgreens.com or call your local pharmacy.

Water delivery

– Culligan: Request a delivery at culliganindiana.com/services/culligan-water-delivery

– Ice Mountain Direct Water Delivery: Save up to $50 plus get free delivery on your first order when you select recurring delivery. Visit icemountainwater.com.

Other services

Resources for seniors

Managing social distancing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 that include recommendations for social distancing – making a conscious effort to reduce close contact between people and hopefully slow transmission of the virus.

“Social distancing can be tough on people and disrupt the social and economic fibers of our society,” said Jagdish Khubchandani, a health science professor at Ball State University. “Social distancing can also take a personal health toll on people, causing psychological problems, among many others.”

Tips for counterbalancing those affects:

– Maintain a routine

– Go for a walk

– Don’t oversleep, but do sleep at least seven hours a night

-Think forward and try to finish work and projects on the to-do list

– Engage in spring cleaning

– Don’t spend too much time on social media

– Call friends and family to check on their wellbeing and remain connected

– Engage in activities you enjoy such as listening to music, yoga, reading, painting, cooking and more.

– Don’t be afraid, do not panic.

Source: Ball State University, bsu.edu

Entertainment

Stuck at home? Social distancing can take its toll on personal mental and physical health. These online and local resources may help cure the boredom.

– Indianapolis Public Library: IndyPL is making more eBooks and eAudiobooks available in its collection of free electronics resources at indypl.org. Parents may also visit the library’s blog for a variety of topics including sharing stories and games, book suggestions, book and video read-alongs and tips for talking to children about the coronavirus.

– Museum at Home: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is providing virtual tours, at-home activities and even homeschooling lessons through its social media. Participate in Facebook Live Chats with Experts, Preschool story time, a morning workout, museum trivia, interpretive shows and more on Twitter @TCMIndy, Instagram @childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM and Facebook.

– Indianapolis Zoo: Get an insider’s look each day at zoo animals and care staff at facebook.com/indianapoliszoo.

– Craft at Home: Many local businesses, such as uPaint Pottery Studio in Greenwood, are offering kits for customers to purchase and paint at home. Visit upaintpotterystudio.com.

– Get moving: While local/locally-owned gyms may have closed, many are turning to their online platforms to encourage people to keep moving, such as The Gathering Place (facebook.com/thegponline/), Trainyard 317 (facebook.com/trainyard317/), StudioYouYoga (studeioyouyoga.com), IXF CrossFit (facebook.com/IXFCrossFit) and many, many more! See if your local gym is offering online workouts. Or search for free at-home workouts on YouTube.