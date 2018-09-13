Local Culver’s a regional finalist in contest

Culver’s of Greenwood State Road 135 has advanced to the regional finals in the nationwide Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, where Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach and team member training and development. Culver’s of Greenwood State Road 135 is one of 320 restaurants out of 640 to advance.

“We’re thrilled to have advanced to the next level of the competition,” says Ashley Mitchell, owner/operator of Culver’s of Greenwood State Road 135. “Our team members are committed to delivering the very best to our guests and this simply validates what we try to do every day.”

The evaluation of restaurants and team members comes from the Culver’s support team and utilizing elements of their guest feedback program. The competition includes prize money with $50,000 going to the first-place restaurant. The four next highest scoring restaurants will receive $12,500 each, with the winnings shared between the managers and team members. Later in the year, the top five restaurants will move on as the national finalists and compete for the National Championship. The winners will be announced in Nashville at Culver’s annual convention in March 2019.

The restaurant’s address is 320 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46142.