Local consignment store seeks coat and toy donations this winter

By Nancy Price

A Southside thrift store is seeking donations to help those in need stay warm this winter and enjoy Christmas with their families.

Humble Impressions, operated by Rebecca Pardue, sells clothing, knick-knacks, pantry items, furniture, holiday décor, other household items and more. Pardue is asking for coat and toy donations for its local stores at 8236 S. Madison Ave. in Perry Township and 2513 Albany St. in Beech Grove. A third location is in Taylorsville, Ind.

“We’re trying to reach out to the community to donate new or like new coats,” said Pardue. “We’re shy on coats this year and new toys.”

Coat, jackets and hoodies are priced starting at $3.50, however, Pardue will not turn anyone away if they can’t afford to pay that amount. Most clothing is just 99 cents per item. “You can dress yourself for $5 from head to toe,” she said. “It’s affordable.”

In addition, “food is always welcome.” Pardue noted that perishable items, including ham, are accepted to give to families during the holidays. The pantry also accepts nonperishable items such as canned goods, pasta and bread.

During COVID, Humble Impressions remained open for those in need in food. “We closed the shopping part, but we were here daily giving out food,” said Pardue. “People were starving, and God kept bringing the food daily and weekly. Churches were pitching in; it was just awesome that we were able to help the community.”

Pardue also noted there are those who live in nearby apartments without food who walk to the store for a loaf of bread, including an elderly woman with a walker. “She didn’t each much, but she would get enough to get through the day,” said Pardue. “She knew where to come. God would send her. She would be thankful that we were there to help her.”

A retired volunteer named Don will often bring pizza and bread to the store on Madison Avenue to share with those in need.

“People need to understand that we’re more than a thrift store, we’re here for each other,” she added. “People come in with donations because they want to help someone. We’re not commercial, none of us have a paycheck. We’re all volunteers. At the end of the year, we give back profits to community churches and pantries.”

Pardue noted that are customers who enjoy coming in to listen to the upbeat, faith-based music and feel peace and encouragement. “I’ve been able to minister to those lost,” she said. “I’m not here to judge you, I’m here to love you.”

For questions or more information, please contact Rebecca Pardue at (317) 908-8635.