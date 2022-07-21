Local author launches second children’s book about learning disabilities

A is for Anthony Not ADHD is the second book in The Empower Empathy Series by Abigail Griebelbauer. The Empower Empathy Series focuses on adding representation and awareness to children’s books through neurodiverse characters to ensure everyone feels included. The series started with a book based on Abigail’s life experience with dyslexia. In addition to highlighting the positive nuances of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the book also talks about how Anthony involves himself in theater as an outlet to express himself and speaks about the challenges he faced during rehearsals. To complement the storyline, the book includes interactive activities, a coloring page and discussion topics to spark thoughtful conversations.

Here is what a few readers had to say about the book:

“It’s a great read for all – for kids with ADHD, that they can find their superpower with the right encouragement and tools, and for all to remember compassion and understanding first.” Amazon review by snsairam

“I loved how important the work is the author and illustrator are portraying. They are giving a voice to a community that doesn’t have a lot in children’s literature. The illustrations are wonderful, and story is easy to read and communicate with children.” Amazon review by Paige Chitwood

“As a retired educator and a grandparent, I am always looking for educational kids’ books. When I find one that is equally entertaining, I’m more than thrilled. And to find one that covers the subject of ADHD in a kind, informative manner makes me ecstatic! I can’t wait for more of this author’s empowerment books!” Goodreads review by Dorenda Doyle

Inclusion within children’s books is so important, and The Empower Empathy Series will continue to release books that feature different neurodiverse characters. A is for Anthony Not ADHD is available in paperback and eBook format and can be purchased via Amazon. Ten percent of the profits from the series go to the Inclusive Children’s Book Fund, which provides free inclusive children’s books for teachers to read in their classrooms.

About Abigail Griebelbauer: Abigail Griebelbauer is a local author that was inspired to write children’s books because of her struggle with dyslexia growing up. Her first book, D is for Darcy Not Dyslexia, is based on her experiences in school as a dyslexic kid. Abigail graduated from the University of Evansville with a double major in Special Education and Elementary Education, where she learned more about dyslexic strengths.