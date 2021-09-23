Living Spaces: DIY octagon shelves

In addition to being a writer and photographer, I’ve also become quite the do-it-yourselfer (DIYer) and the majority of that is because of Hannah, my girlfriend. When we first moved into our house, we were obsessed with making things to make it our own even though we’re renting our house. The first project we did was making these octagon shelves.

Now, let me tell you, if you are going to tackle this for your first project, I would say one thing… Stay away!!! Although this project seems simple, it’s not. Still being so new at house projects, we didn’t have a lot of the tools needed to complete this project so we went ahead and bought them thinking we could use them for future projects so if you don’t have some of the tools listed, that’s okay, there are ways around them.

Items needed:

Miter saw

stain/ paint color of your choice

Wood glue

Staple gun (Optional)

Sandpaper/ sander

Step by step