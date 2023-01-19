Living a childhood dream

By Sherri Coner

Some people never find their happy place.

But Center Grove resident, Terry Locke, is definitely not one of those people.

Imagine Cinderella twirling in front of her castle, Mickey and Minnie Mouse posing for photos and 43 square miles of additional magic in every direction.

If you guessed Disney World, then you know exactly where Locke loves to be.

Like many Boomers, she grew up watching the “Wonderful World of Disney,” which aired from 1961 to 1969.

“I was in love with it before I even got there,” Locke said of her family’s first trip in 2005.

Becoming a kid again

Over the last 18 years, that mesmerized feeling has never left her heart.

At least twice each year, Locke and her husband, Rick leave adult responsibilities behind when they head south.

Sometimes their six grandchildren accompany them.

Many times, it’s just the two of them.

While Locke rides the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, “Rick is very happy to sit and eat ice cream,” she said with a laugh.

When a hankering hits to again wander around in the middle of her childhood dream, Locke makes solo trips if Rick’s work schedule won’t allow him to go along.

In all, she guesses that Disney World has seen her smiling face close to 50 times.

Five times, this Disney loving couple has also visited Disneyland in California.

There’s no place like Disney World

With two landlocked parks neatly provided to visitors on 500 acres, Disneyland is beautiful.

But there’s no comparison to Florida’s sprawling four-park attractions, Locke said.

In the midst of Covid restrictions, Disney World shut its doors for 116 long, sad days.

After not visiting for nearly two years, Locke was emotionally overwhelmed the moment she again walked through the Magic Kingdom.

“I just had to sit down and cry,” she said. “There is nothing else like Disney World.”

Purchasing a motorhome during the Covid lockdown was a Disney World inspired bucket list achievement for this couple.

“Last May we stayed in Fort Wilderness,” Locke said of the Walt Disney campgrounds. “It was really amazing, really top-notch.”

Along with swimming pools, shops and restaurants, the campgrounds also offer horseback riding. Golf carts buzz back and forth as family transportation to the parks.

Though Rick enjoys making stops at the Buzz Lightyear Arcade and the incredibly detailed Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studio, he cherishes some quiet time at the much less crowded Animal Kingdom.

“But he doesn’t really care where we go. He knows it makes me happy. He’s a great guy,” Locke said.

Locke offers the following Disney World visit tips: