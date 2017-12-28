In memory of everyone who passed away this year, Southside community members who are gone, but not forgotten.

In Lives Remembered 2017, The Southside Times reflects back on the lives of Southside residents who had an impact in their community – from lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else. The Southside lost many great people in this past year. These seven community members were chosen to represent each area of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them.

Lt. Aaron Allan

Five months after his death, Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan is still receiving an outpouring of love. Donations are still coming in to help support his family in their time of loss. Events held in his name draw a crowd, even with those he never met, to remember the life he lived.

“I think he’d be shocked at the impact he had,” said Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn. “He‘d of had that grin on his face, like ‘I told you I was good,’ but I think it would have overwhelmed him, too. You never know how many people you touch through what you do every day. It’s neat to sit back and look. Southport is not a very big city, but we feel it from all over Marion County, Johnson County, everyone just came together.”

Lt. Allan was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce, had a degree in criminal justice and had nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. He came onto the Southport Police Department as a reserve officer in 2011, working full-time as an officer for the Franklin Township Community School Corporation. Even as a reserve, he was active in all the Southport department did, including volunteering for the dunk tank at National Night Out, volunteering to shop with children in need during the annual Trooper Bartram Christmas for Kids event, or giving money and helping with fundraisers which benefitted local families in need. For his eagerness to help, he was given a nickname of “Teddy Bear.”

Allan was promoted to Southport’s first-ever full-time police officer position in January 2017. He was also in charge of the training program at the Southport Police Academy.

A resident of the Northwest side of Indianapolis, he prioritized his family – his wife, Stacy and two sons. On July 27, Allan asked Vaughn for permission to come in late so that he could walk his youngest son to school on his first day of kindergarten.

That afternoon, while on duty, he responded to a car crash at South Madison and Maynard avenues. The vehicle was inverted with the driver and a passenger still inside. He leaned in to ask the driver if he was okay, when the driver shot at Allan multiple times. Allan is the first-ever Southport police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

It wasn’t long that evening before the community began to gather at the Southport Police station, where officers had parked Allan’s police vehicle.

“When this happened, I got here that night in the city parking lot which was full of people,” Vaughn said. “I told everyone then, I’m not going to talk about the incident, I want everyone to understand who Aaron was and what he did for the community.”

That support has yet to cease. So many fundraisers were being organized, the police department created a special supervisor position to control all of them, making sure the funds went to the family.

“We still have money coming in, for his family,” Vaughn said. “You can tell the impact not only here, but the community has been so supportive, it’s overwhelming. There’s two reasons. One, the way we do community policing. We do have the support of the community. With Aaron being the full-time officer, he would get out there five days a week, get out of his car and talk to people, say hi and wave. Another part is, people are upset by the way he was killed. That struck a cord with a lot of people that maybe didn’t know the police department.”

Michael Alexander

Michael “Mike” Alexander wanted to make sure other people were remembered. With a smile always on his face, he taught journalism, served as an editor for multiple publications and even ventured into writing books – all to tell the story of others.

Mike, 78, of Greenwood, passed away on May 19, 2017. Born in Indianapolis, he graduated from Arsenal Technical High School, president of his 1957 class. He never lost contact with his classmates, handwriting lengthy letters on a weekly basis. Before his passing, the school contacted him to award him with the Hanson H. Anderson Award, for people who have given back to the community in some way. Through his time at the school, he had been sports editor for the Arsenal Cannon newspaper, the start of his journalism career.

He went on to become sports editor at Franklin College before spending 18 months in officer candidate school for the Navy. He had also served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Ticonderoga, where he ran the public information office. He was aboard when the first bombs were dropped on North Vietnam in 1964.

Mike served as a reporter for the Indianapolis news, public relations director for the Monroe County Community School Corporation, editor of the Anderson Herald Bulletin and even taught journalism at Valparaiso University and IUPUI. He was public relations director of National American Legion, and president of Indiana Republican Editorial Association. and president of Indiana chapter of National School Public Relations Association. He spent the last 10 years of his career working for Ford, where he retired. After his retirement, he served a couple years as editor of The Southside Times and continued to write for the publication.

“He was always a good speaker and writer,” said Mike’s wife of 16 years, Donna. “But he enjoyed talking to people. He was really quite a talker and could tell lots of stories. He had a good memory for names, places and dates. He had lots of stories but he enjoyed getting stories from other people. He had that gift of putting it on paper. When later in life, I told him rather than being a journalist, you would have been good to stay with teaching journalism because he had a good way of encouraging other people to do well.”

Alexander loved his work and the people he worked with seemed to love and respect him.

“Mike always had a smile for everybody,” said The Southside Times Publisher Rick Myers. “He was just a wonderful individual. It is easy for us to see how he could get the stories he got because he connected with people.”

Donna describes Mike as a strong individual, and very loving.

“He always had a smile. Everybody always remembered him as rosy cheeks and a smile all the time. He ran all the time. It really bugged him as he got older that he wasn’t able to do that. When we first got married, we did the marathon at the Indy 500. Anytime we were in a crowd, the camera would always scan around. Because he was tall and had a smile, the camera focused on him.”

Joe Brunk

Joe Brunk was an incredible basketball player, golfer, coach and friend. Most importantly, he was a family man who cherished spending time with his wife and two sons.

“Big Joe,” 56, of Franklin Township, passed away April 15, 2017. He underwent brain surgery in October 2016 after a blood clot was discovered.

Joe, who was 6-foot-5 and a 1978 Southport graduate, was a two-time National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) All-American. He is sixth on Hanover’s all-time scoring list with 1,659 points and fifth in career rebounds with 789. He was named Hanover’s Most Valuable Player in 1979, 80 and 81.

Through his time playing basketball in high school, Southport was one of the best teams in the state and Joe was one of the best players, said his friend, Robin Miller. Miller worked as a sports writer for The Indianapolis Star at that time. He reconnected with Joe approximately seven years later, began playing golf together and grew to be close friends.

“He had so many friends because he was this great teddy bear that everyone liked,” Miller said. “He had great jokes. He was someone you would instantly gather to because he was so fun to be around. When Joe because your friend, you were friends forever. That’s just how he rubbed people.”

Joe spent some time overseas before returning to Indianapolis. He eventually got into the gaming business – video games and pinball machines – as president of B&M Amusements.

Joe also enjoyed traveling. Miller and Joe often went to Las Vegas together.

“The first time I took him to Vegas, I’m probably responsible for him becoming a giant gambler,” Miller laughed. “Joe’s net worth at that time was about $48. (A friend) and I gave him each $100 and put him at the craps table. He ended up winning $1,600. He was so excited because he thought that’s the way Vegas was. I told him no, that was an anomaly. From 1986 to 2017, we went to Vegas probably 40 times together and probably won twice. It didn’t matter because part of the action is the action itself.”

More important to Joe than his business, travels or athletics, was his wife and sons, Joey and Johnny. He was determined to turn his sons into great basketball players.

“Joe had this passion and drive that he wanted his kids to be as good if not better than he was as a basketball player but only if they wanted to do it,” Miller said. “Thank God he got to see Joey pretty much resurrect Southport’s basketball team. There used to be 800 people at Southport’s basketball games and by the time Joey was a senior, there’d be 5 to 6,000.”

Joey is now a star player for Butler University’s team. Johnny plays basketball at Roncalli High School.

“He and Helen just did such a good job of raising the boys in the right way,” Miller said. “They are such great kids.”

He continued,

“He packed a lot of life in the short time he lived. The tragedy is that he’s gone.”

Sylvia Henricks

Franklin Township has a history worth preserving. Sylvia Henricks was dedicated to showing that the Southeast side of Indianapolis had many interesting things of which to be proud. She wrote books and articles on the topic and was active in the Franklin Township Historical Society until the day she passed away.

“One of her favorite lines that she loved to repeat, was when she had a group of school children and one of the students said, ‘Gosh, I didn’t know Franklin Township had a history.’” Sylvia’s daughter, Ann Hansen said, “To me, that encapsulates what she was trying to get across, yeah, we have quite the history. She loved to keep saying it because it said to her, that’s why we’re here. She very much felt that to keep our history a part of our present was why the society was here. That’s powerful.”

Sylvia, 94, passed away on March 19, 2017. She was born April 6, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from the University of Dayton in 1942, and married Marvin Henricks in 1943. A preacher’s wife, she moved across the U.S. before settling down on six acres, the Ash Grove, in Franklin Township.

In 1976, Sylvia and Marvin became founding members of the Franklin Township Historical Society.

“The society was the brainchild of the Gouldys,” Hansen said. :They had a genealogy shop in Wanamaker. They were interested in local history. In 1976, the Gouldys, my mother and father and several other longtime town people came together to form the historical society at the same time that Pioneer Baptist Church folks wanted to give their meeting house to someone. Everything came together beautifully. The meeting house was the gift of that extremely dwindling congregation. Mom was right there at the instigation of that.”

Marvin passed away in 1988, but Sylvia never stopped being active in her Franklin Township community. She wasn’t born there, but she had laid down roots and it was her home.

“She was rooted in this township and in this community, in this life, and that was important to her and the people around her,” Hansen said. “We’re all keeping things going.”

Sylvia enjoyed writing about the community, everything from the Acton campground, artists at Greenwood’s Southside Art League, and about people. She wrote a column in the Franklin Township Informer, titled From the Ash Grove, later changing the name to Remembrance. She enjoyed taking photographs for her columns and developing them in her darkroom. Sylvia also wrote books on local history, such as Humble but Historic, a published in 2012, picturing and providing history on the 12 original outhouses in Franklin Township.

“She was interested in so many things,” Hansen said. “That is what partially kept her so vibrant. She was an excellent listener, a prime example of asking open-ended questions and interviewing people, making them feel like whatever it is they were telling her was the most important thing she ever heard.”

Sylvia stayed involved in the historical society – of which she served as president approximately 15 times – attending her last meeting in February, the month before she died. In October, the society honored her with a historic market on the site of the lost town, Gallaudet, in Franklin Township at the intersection of Franklin Road and the railroad tracks.

“We had quite the celebration to dedicate that plaque,” Hansen said. “It’s dedicated to her and her work in that area of keeping our history very much in the forefront of how we still operate and live our lives today.”

Gene Nix

Gene Nix took pride in having served his county, his community, his family and his God.

Nix grew up in Gary, Ind., enlisting in the Navy after Pearl Harbor. The Navy turned him away due to him having a perforated ear drum. He went to work in a steel mill and later decided he wanted to go to college, at 21 years old. He graduated from Western Kentucky, the first in his family to do so, with a degree in education in 1948.

He worked for the welfare department, investigating parents who wanted to adopt children, for three months before being drafted for the Korean War, serving as an army counterintelligence officer. He was sent to Nagasaki, Japan and served there for three years. After his three years were up, he was selected to serve as a special agent in the Pentagon in Washington D.C. He was discharged in 1956, returning home to work as a claims superintendent for State Farm.

Nix and Viola, now deceased, had four children. He once told The Southside Times his family has always remained of upmost importance to him.

“Both my daughters were drum corps majors in the Greenwood band and I was more proud of that than anything I did,” Nix said in 2014.

Through his time living in Greenwood, Nix spent 18 years serving on the Greenwood Park Board, 10 years on the Indiana State Park Board and 10 years on the Greenwood City Planning Commission. He was instrumental in the creation of Greenwood’s community center and the amphitheater, which he said earned him a lifetime achievement award from the state park board. He was an active member of American Legion Post #252, VFW, and Warrior’s Hope.

Tedvan Pierson

If you needed a ride to the Beech Grove Senior Citizen Center, Tedvan Person would be the first to step up and volunteer. How about a dance partner? A helping hand to set up events? Just a friend to swap stories with? Ted was always ready for that, too.

Pierson, 95, passed away on Dec. 16, 2017.

“I feel sorry for the future members, that will never get a chance to meet him or know him,” said Stephanie Bramlett, director of the senior citizens center. “I’ve only been here 10 years and I don’t feel like that was nearly long enough. It’s a great loss and I don’t think we’ll ever fill it. He will never be forgotten. He’ll always be missed. The city lost a great man. He didn’t just do for us. He put on a dinner for the fire department. He did for the kids at Holy Name. He did for the military. They’ll never be someone that can hold a candle to him.”

Pierson was a Beech Grove High School graduate, class of 1941. He went into the Navy in September of 1942, assigned to the U.S.S. Rixey, which was sent to the Pacific. He was later stationed on the U.S.S. Kenneth M. Willet (DE-354) and sent to the Atlantic. He arrived home in January, 1946. He married his wife, Delores, on May 17, 1947 and they had three children. She passed away in 2007. He worked at Eli Lilly Co. for 38 years.

As a retiree, Pierson enjoyed being a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and spending much of his time at the Beech Grove senior center. He was actively involved many of the center’s activities, including Wii Bowling and going on trips around the town. If the center didn’t have enough people to justify using its 25-passenger bus for transportation, Pierson had a van he would use take everyone instead.

He was always volunteering, even up until the end. One of his last actions to benefit the senior center, he was pushing the city to get a new security camera to keep the staff safe at work. Bramlett laughed that the city was’t moving fast enough for him.

“He just did so much here,” Bramlett said. “If we fell short on anything, he was the first one raising his hand, telling us to tell him what we need.”

If money was the issue for the center not having something, he would volunteer to cover it. He would help in the kitchen and help obtain kitchen supplies the center needed. He would invite students from The Crossing, an alternative school, over to play games with the seniors. At the Memorial Day block party each year, Ted was the first to show up to help direct deliveries and was the last one to leave, making sure there was nothing left to do at the end of the day. For Mother’s Day or members’ birthdays, he would bring the women a bouquet of flowers. He made sure everyone had a dance partner at dances and, Bramlett said, was determined to teach her to dance. Through the center’s Sunshine Group, he would visit members when they were put in the hospital.

Pierson would do anything for the military. He had the opportunity to participate in the Indy Honor Flight, an organization which transports WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials. He then made it his personal mission to ensure that any qualified veteran he met received that same opportunity.

“He was a great friend to everyone,” Bramlett said. “He was a great human being. He believed, no matter age, sex, color, everyone was a human being. You had to treat them with respect. … There wasn’t a stranger. Everyone knew Ted. He just had the biggest heart. He loved is family. He loved life.”

Megan Woodward

There wasn’t a person that Megan Woodward wasn’t willing to help. An english teacher at Southport High School, she not only taught her students valuable lessons inside of the classroom, but had a passion for helping with their needs outside of the school day as well.

Megan, 29, passed away after sustaining a head injury on Sept. 28 while decorating a float for the homecoming parade.

“She was just a really good person,” said Jessica Walpole, teacher and friend to Megan. “I think we’re all forever in debt to the greatness she brought to our school, our students, her friends and colleagues. For myself and for the girls (on the dance team), its like she’s still here and she’s not. I think it will be like that for awhile for all the students. She was such a huge part of the school.”

Megan is survived by her husband, Wes and two children. As a teacher, she won’t soon be forgotten within the Perry Township community she served.

Megan’s classroom was one room down from Walpole’s. Their relationship started by sharing about assignments and curriculum, developing into a close friendship. Walpole coaches the Southport High School dance team which Megan started helping coach this past year.

“The year before, she just started showing up and randomly helping us,” Walpole said. “No one asked her to. It was nice to have someone who had a background in dance. This year, while I was on maternity leave, I asked if she’d start helping us out full time and she said of course.”

That was just part of who Megan was, always eager to give. Walpole said she would help students on the team who may have had a need for parental or financial support. Last year, she set up a gofundme account to help one of her students who had lost his parents and struggling to support himself.

“It was never a question of can I do this, it’s I will do this,” Walpole said. “She had the biggest heart.”

After her death, the dance team was able to paint a large rock outside of the school green, Megan’s favorite color. It wasn’t just her giving nature that made her students love and respect her, but her fun, outgoing personality.

Walpole said. “She’s really funny. She can make anything into a joke. She’s very much like me and I think that’s why I enjoyed her. She’s always being a goofball. It didn’t take much for her to get our attention and listen to her. I think that’s why her students really loved her. When I think about a lot of our memories, I think one of my favorite things about her was just looking at her and we were thinking the same thing. She would pop into my classroom and say something strange and just walk away. I was 30 weeks pregnant and we did a bouncy ball race down the hallway. We’d done dance-offs together. I don’t have any bad memories.”