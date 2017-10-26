Comfort Food: Lift your mood with healthy comfort food

It’s easy getting bummed in uncertain political times and a fear-filled world gone barking mad. When you’re ungrounded and apprehensive, do you seek comfort food or alcoholic beverage to cope? When we surrender to fear over love and hope, we naturally seek comfort by consuming traditional foods and beverages that make us feel good, albeit temporarily. And that can be an ephemeral, albeit problematic solution.

Nearly everybody has a favorite comfort food and beverage they go to when stressed or singing the blues. What’s yours: chocolate cake, pie, candy bars, mac and cheese or greasy burgers and fries? The comfort foods we crave are artifacts from our past…memories of happier times. By eating foods that remind us of those times, we symbolically consume that past happiness.



Sure, we all know alcohol provides instant escape and makes everyone think they are funnier or more interesting. The rush of elevated dopamine levels after cocktailing produce feelings of pleasure and reward by elevating dopamine levels in the brain without considering the snarky consequences of impaired judgement and embarrassing social behavior Then there’s the dehydration, hangover price to pay the next day. Feel-good foods brim with sugar, salt, fat and alcohol. Perhaps we should cut back a wee bit, since junky dead foods and booze sabotage temple health. If you shovel sh..t into the tide, it’s just going to wash it all back up onto your feet.

When you need more than a consoling, loving hug, eat more fatty fish such as salmon, herring, sardines, tuna, chia and ground flax seed, walnuts, or Omega-3 supplements. Mounting evidence says that omega-3 may help ease depressive symptoms. Wouldn’t hurt to take D-3 and B-complex as well since both nourish your temple’s brain, the seat of your hungry emotions. When you are jittery and irritable, the last thing you need is caffeine, so back off on diet soda and coffee. It’s like pouring gas on a fire, dear friends.

When we feed our mood with healthy food, the world troubles fade away. Can’t be happy if you eat crappy! Don’t let a moment of pleasure deny you a lifetime of health and peace that beings with a healthy and happy you. Turn self-destruction into self-love and we can change this crazy world and make it a brighter, more loving place to live our relatively short time on this beautiful earth.