Life after the Paranormal

By Rick Hinton

When we parked at the Brown County Art Gallery in Nashville, Indiana, it was hot. Very hot! Temperatures were in the 90s. Downtown Nashville was buzzing with sidewalk pedestrians seeming to hurry from shade to shade along the storefronts. Parking was at a premium! We had stopped prior for fudge, nuts and ghost pepper salsa, then made our way to the art gallery, far removed from the congestion of the main drag. My friend, Stephen Edwards, was giving a demonstration of water-color techniques there. Steve and I had been involved in the paranormal for years together. He and his group had taken me in on what I consider my first serious exploration of the “unknown”, opening my eyes, ears and brain to the rationale of it all. We became kindred souls because of our similar thought process. Then suddenly… Steve left it all behind, focused now solely on his art.

That morning in Nashville, I told my wife, Laura and her mother, Jennifer not to mention the “paranormal” around Steve. “He won’t talk about it.” I was wrong!

Steve did talk about it, even volunteering information in a casual chat to a couple of ladies sitting in for the duration of his demonstration. They had come for the art, but received an extra bonus of ghosts and spirits. Steve made his way back during his presentation to the composition of a painting, explaining how to measure and lay out planes that first capture a viewer’s attention and interest. The attendees took notes on the art but also wanted to hear the ghost stories. Steve obliged, giving them recollections of not only his, but our travels together. He said the matter of hauntings were very much a matter of physics and energy remaining behind. And what does remain behind? Is it the gray areas of the Bible? Is it Alien in nature? Is it the ancient meanderings of the Jinn and all that encompasses? That’s the question that’s eluded paranormal investigators for countless years. Steve (and I) feel, “It’s not good. It’s been here for a long time!”

“Too many people think it’s ‘fun’ and have no idea what they’re dealing with or what doors it can unlock,” Steve stated. He is correct. Paranormal investigators are no closer to the truth than we were a few centuries ago. Nothing has changed. No monumental revelations. Our weekend endeavors prove nothing other than there is “something” out there. We already know this. Most paranormal investigators do. So… what exactly are you proving? What are long weekends garnering countless hours of video and audio going to do at the end of the day? Proof of something we already know? Or perhaps something darker and not what we think it is. A grand imitator? As Steve moved forward in his investigative group (NCP) he came to the realization, “Whatever it was, it was not of human origin. It got darker. It became evil. I admit… I pushed the envelope more than I should have. I have no desire to revisit — none!”

And then there’s his art…

Steve’s wife, Sheree, says Steve has been painting for 45 some years with no prior formal training. He stopped in 1989. In 2006 – 2007 he resumed for a short period, selling 14 paintings. Then came paranormal investigations which took all of his time and energy. The art was set aside. Steve retired in December of 2016. With ghost investigations done, he resumed painting in 2017, mostly Indiana landscapes from his photographs. Paranormal investigations are now a point in past history. Life has changed. It’s moved forward into an arena not so dark. And one presenting a brighter future going forward. “I feel better physically, finances have improved and I’m in a better state of mind,” Steve says. “I still have activity in my house, yet I can live with it. Maybe I should write a book on my experiences with the paranormal.” He pointed to me with a sly fox smile. “You can be my ghost-writer.” I gave a nervous grin. Yes… I could and most likely will!

Steve Edwards shared his reaction to last week’s article: “In a galaxy far, far away… nice article from Rick Hinton about days gone down a road not forgotten but never to be traveled again. I miss the people but not the knowledge gained. The more you learn, the more it gets scary and at a point, you know you have learned enough!”

Steve’s work can be followed on Facebook — Stephen Edwards WSI Watercolor Artist.