Let’s make a splash

Compiled by Nicole Davis

The kids are out of school. The weather has gotten hot. Gas prices are soaring past $4.50 a gallon. So what’s there to do with- out traveling far? Plenty! It’s often so easy to overlook the great treasures we have in our own backyards. Here, we share some ideas of ways too cool of with a splash in the water on the Southside.

Splash Pads

Far Southside Indianapolis: Christian Park

4200 English Ave., Indianapolis

Greenwood: City Center Park

415 Lincoln St., Greenwood

Water Parks

Freedom Springs Aquatic Park

750 W. Stop 18 Road, Greenwood

Day rates range from $6-8, babies under 2 are free

Freedom Springs features tall slides with twists and turns, a lazy river, cabanas and shelters for groups and large parties, an “island” that functions as a stage for live music performances and more. Find information about the park’s many special events, such as Adult Night on June 17, at facebook.com/greenwoodparks

Public Pools

Indy Parks opened pools at seven parks on June 4. Pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free pool passes are being offered that are valid for the whole summer for Marion County residents. Proof of residency is required for adults, items such as a utility bill, rent or mortgage statement, school enrollment materials, drivers license, or other items will work. To sign up for a free pool pass, visit a participating location. Southside/near Southside locations include:

Bethel Park: 2850 Bethel Ave. (317) 327-7480

Christian Park (for Willard Pool): 4200 English Ave. (317) 327-7163

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center: 2345 Pagoda Drive (317) 327-7220

Perry Park: 425 E. Stop 11 Road (317) 888-0070

Due to staffing shortages, the initial pool rollout will feature some of the parks department’s 17 pools. Out of 224 available lifeguard positions, only 81 people have been hired. With 377 available summer positions, Indy Parks has hired 192 people. This number represents lifeguards, cashiers, pool managers, day camp counselors, food program coordinators, and more. Indy Parks will continue to evaluate staffing levels and options to open additional pools in June and July.