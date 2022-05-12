Leading downtown development

By Nicole Davis

The Greenwood Fieldhouse, a multi-use sports complex, officially opened to the public on May 6 following a ribbon cutting celebration. City officials expressed a great excitement for the completion of this project, which is the first of much-to-come downtown redevelopment.

“This is such a great thing for a community,” said Mayor Mark Myers to the audience at the ribbon cutting. “We’ve been working on it for so long. And I’ve been looking so forward to this day, because this day was supposed to happen last labor day. We faced a lot of challenges as we’ve done this, with COVID with the setbacks with that, with the pandemic, with material shortages around the world. But it’s exciting to see the facility happen today and it’s for people of all ages, from the youngest to the oldest.”

Greenwood Fieldhouse includes 65,000 square-feet of space dedicated to an indoor running and walking track, two multi-purpose turf fields, golf simulators, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts. There is also rental space for community use.

Formerly the site of the Greenwood Middle School, Greenwood Fieldhouse repurposes many elements of the old building including the former facade of the school and its gymnasium featured in the atrium. Lockers placed throughout the facility are from the original building. About 40% of the building is new construction.

The facility is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit Greenwood.in.gov/Fieldhouse.