Kroger Health introduces newest $1 million winner

Indiana has two new millionaires. Mike and Melissa McCalip are the latest winners in the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway of Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co.

Through the giveaway, Kroger Health is providing customers and Kroger Family of Companies associates the opportunity to win life-changing prizes such as one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year.”

The company designed the plan to encourage customers and associates to receive COVID vaccinations at Kroger pharmacies or its clinics. Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, said the Community Immunity concept “encourages our friends, our associates and communities to get vaccinated because we all want to get back to living again.”

Mike McCalip entered his name for the drawing after receiving his vaccination inside the store at 8130 E. Southport Road in Franklin Township. Since he endured what he called a “really bad” case of COVID last fall, he said he and Melissa “decided it’s important to have the COVID shot. No doubt about it.”

The McCalips are the second recipients of a million dollar prize from Kroger. The first went to a Kroger associate in Jackson, MS.

Others who’ve been vaccinated at Kroger may also register for the drawing through July 10. Additional winners will be announced soon.