Kranowitz named president and CEO of Keep Indianapolis Beautiful

Sustainability leader Jeremy Kranowitz has been named president and CEO of Keep Indianapolis Beautiful (KIB), an environmental and community nonprofit with a mission to engage diverse communities to create vibrant public places, helping people and nature thrive. Kranowitz brings over 25 years of leadership experience to this role through his work to launch initiatives, raise awareness and build coalitions that promote diverse, sustainable and beautiful communities.

Most recently, Kranowitz was managing director for Sustainability of Hazon, an organization that is building a movement to create a more environmentally sustainable world for all, with a specific emphasis toward impacting change in Jewish communities.

“Jeremy has an incredible depth of experience in the environmental space and leading not-for-profit-organizations,” said David Feinberg, Chair, KIB Board of Directors. “What has us most excited is his track record of building collaborative relationships with other organizations. We believe his leadership will not only strengthen our current programs but help us identify new ways to meet our mission.”

Previously, Kranowitz was founder and manager of FurtherwithFood.org, where he built a public-private partnership among government agencies, major trade associations and environmental and hunger-relief nonprofits to collaborate and share their resources to combat food loss and waste. Prior to that, he was executive director and president of Sustainable America, a national nonprofit that provides tools and solutions that inspire people to take action toward a sustainable future.

Kranowitz also has served at the Keystone Policy Center as a mediator and educator to resolve complex, multi-stakeholder environmental disputes. He launched the center’s Youth Policy Summit, where high school students learn to become effective leaders on critical policy issues. Kranowitz also managed operations at the launch of Forest Trends, an international sustainable forestry nonprofit. At Forest Trends, he examined and shared information about the ecosystem services that trees can provide, including watershed management, carbon storage and increased biodiversity. He began his career as knowledge manager for the Environment Practice at McKinsey & Co.

“I am thrilled to join Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, with the important task of building on over 40 years of success making the city a great place to live,” said Kranowitz. “I look forward to developing new collaborations and partnerships to cultivate resilient, vibrant neighborhoods across Indianapolis.”

Kranowitz has a master’s degree in environmental science and a bachelor’s degree in art, both from Johns Hopkins University, and an MPA in environmental policy from New York University. He serves on the boards of Sustainable America and the Emerald Corridor Foundation.

Kranowitz will assume his responsibilities as president & CEO for Keep Indianapolis Beautiful Sept. 1.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful engaged Kittleman & Associates to conduct the search for its new president & CEO.