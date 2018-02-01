‘Make it a great day’

Franklin Central High School Principal Kevin Koers moves up as new officer for secondary education

By Marianne Coil

Kevin Koers was one of those boys who burned bugs under a magnifying glass. As he grew up near the intersection of North Bosart and Michigan streets in Indianapolis, his parents gave him a microscope.

Educated at Little Flower and Holy Spirit elementary schools, he graduated from Scecina Memorial H.S. “To this day, it is still amazing the number of people you run across who have that Eastside Catholic connection,” he said.

Transitioning this week to administrative duties within the Franklin Township Community School Corp., Koers talked about the journey that brought him to the post of chief academic officer for secondary education. The new job is equivalent to the role of assistant superintendent. He finished his tenure as principal of Franklin Central High School (FCHS) last week.

“We did not have a whole heck of a lot,” he said of his family, “But I always thought I was the richest kid in the world.”

His father, Raymond, an Indianapolis policeman for 34 years, worked two or three jobs to make ends meet. His mother, Roberta, reared seven children. Now deceased, his parents led by showing, “You put others before yourself.”

Koers earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Marian University, where he played basketball for four years. He also belonged to an ecology club that investigated the wetlands on campus.

After graduating in 1976, Koers sold debit life insurance, which involved collecting premiums door to door for eight months, “a great experience.”

A job with the city’s police crime lab opened, and Koers joined CSI “before CSI was cool.” As a forensic serologist, he started his first week by collecting brain matter from a crime scene.

Family and friends encouraged him to be a police officer, so he could continue in the lab and qualify for a pension. But Koers said, “I’ve seen enough of this.”

He began teaching Biology for the Archdiocese at Bishop Chatard H.S. The pay was unimpressive, but the message followed him forever – that he was in the education field to serve others.

Koers eventually earned graduate degrees from Butler and Ball State universities that provided him with the credentials to be an administrator.

From Chatard, he moved into the Indianapolis Public Schools to teach at a near-Westside middle school. Changing systems, he was hired as assistant principal of Decatur Central High School. “I learned a great deal,” Koers said.

Working for then-principal Paul Kaiser, Koers found a mentor. “The forethought that went into anything – he was incredibly organized,” he said of Kaiser, now the superintendent of Beech Grove City Schools.

In July 2000, Koers began as principal of FCHS. To sign his contract, he walked into the corporation office in a converted ranch home. The superintendent, the late Dr. Elmo Carver, was waiting with the contract on a clipboard. After signing, Koers received his copy, and Carver slapped him on the back. He remembers Carver saying, “C’mon, boy, you don’t know what you just signed up for.”

Koers worked to change the expectations of students regarding the consistency of discipline. He also requested that teachers develop a team concept. “There were teachers who ended up leaving because they felt I was limiting them.”

Koers arranged weekly meetings so teachers could develop common student assessments and discuss best practices. The faculty also increased in number, because the school more than doubled its population. In his new job, he will help principals to develop skills, and to implement assessments that ensure district-wide consistency.

The big news in academics at FCHS is the success of the Advanced Placement (AP) program, which enables students to earn dual credits accepted by colleges and universities. About 500 FCHS students per year take AP classes, and 38 percent score well enough on AP exams to qualify for the credits, a result better than the statewide goal, Koers said.

Throughout more than 17 years at FCHS, Koers wanted the students to know he believed in them, and in their capacity for success. On his last day as principal, he signed off the daily broadcast of announcements with his trademark slogan: “Make it a great day, or not – The choice is yours.”