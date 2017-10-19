“Knowledge is power.”

Perry Meridian’s fall musical Schoolhouse Rock Jr. will also be performed in local elementary schools

Students have spent their last week during fall break to rehearse, design and perfect their fall musical, Schoolhouse Rock Jr., to be performed Oct. 21, 7 p.m., Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. and Oct. 24, 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.

“In my past experience with the fall musical, it’s been a little less of a time constraint but this time we’re really hustling,” said Dominick Heyob. “It’s a really great experience being able to put this together in five days. The play itself it unique and fun. We’re going back to things we learned when we were younger.”

Schoolhouse Rock! is an educational cartoon series originally airing from 1973 to ’85, later revived from ’93 to ’99. The Perry Meridian students aren’t only reminiscing on a show they used to watch in their childhood, but they’ll also introduce it to other young people. The 13-student cast will perform at four Perry Township elementary schools on the Monday and Tuesday that they return from fall break.

“I think it’s a win-win situation to do this with grade school kids,” said Melissa Walsh, director of choirs and musical productions. “This particular show is wonderful because it’s very educational. It teach kids about government, math and important school subjects, but it also is a great chance to engage high school kids in community service by performing and doing it in a way that they’re actually sharing the talents that they’re developing here. And it’s great for the elementary kids to see things that they can be involved in when they get to the high school.”

For those wishing to see the musical at the high school, they will also get a unique experience.

“I love doing all of the musicals here, but what caught my attention here is it’s very audience interactive,” said Nolan Rosberg. “It’s something we haven’t really done. We go out into the audience with all the kids, and even pull people on stage to be a part of the show. We’re doing a pre-show with a bunch of activities with the kids which will be a fun experience for all of them.”

For more information, visit perrymusicals.com.