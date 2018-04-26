Kiwanis welcomes new member, school assistant superintendent

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township has inducted Bob Bohannon into its membership. Inducting Bohannon was another new club member, Kurt Hagenmaier. A native of Indianapolis, Bohannon graduated from Emmerich Manual High School.

He is a graduate of Indiana Central University (now the University of Indianapolis), where he received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He received a master’s degree in school administration from Indiana University.

Bohannon is assistant superintendent for career preparation at Perry Township Schools.

He and his wife, Natalie, live in Indianapolis. They have three adult children: Sarah Chapman, Austin Cochran and Phillip Bohannon.

Kiwanis holds fundraising events throughout the year to support community programs including college scholarships, Baxter YMCA, Riley Hospital for Children and Hunger Inc. food bank, among others.

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township was formed in 1982. It meets at the IHOP restaurant, 7521 U.S. 31 South, Thursdays at 7 a.m. Contact Les Branham, president, at 317-652-9750 for more information about the club, or visit its website (kiwanisperrytownship.org) or its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.