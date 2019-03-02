KeyBank to close 16 central Indiana branches

By Nancy Price

KeyBank has announced that it will be closing 16 of its 35 central Indiana branches by May 31 in an effort to keep up with a growing digital demand in banking.

The remaining 19 branches will be renovated. Nearly half will still have a bank teller’s window, though employees at all branches will still assist customers with deposits, withdrawals, transactions and other services.

There will be no layoffs associated with the closures. All employees affected by the closures were given an option to transfer to another remaining bank location.

In addition, more than 50 ATMs in central Indiana will be installed in grocery stores, with the vast majority at Kroger, during the next several months. All Kroger locations will be offering surcharge-free access within the next several months.

The Cleveland-based company will offer training for employees who can assist clients with financial decisions, including managing their debt and developing a budget. Bankers will have additional opportunities to staff financial literacy workshops and open savings and checking accounts for attendees afterward.

A list of Southside Indianapolis and Johnson County branches that will close include the Linwood branch at 4404 E. 10th St., Beech Grove at 4645 S. Emerson Ave., Pleasant View branch at 12951 Southeastern Ave., Greenwood branch at 980 E. Main St. and the Whiteland branch at 39 N. U.S. 31.