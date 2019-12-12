Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club to host Community Christmas dinner

Santa Claus is flying from the North Pole to Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club to give kids a special Christmas dinner.

The event, held Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 5-9 p.m., will also include a toy from Santa. Children may also have their picture taken with him. Music and other fun activities will follow dinner, which will be served at 6:10 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to serve dinner. Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club is located at 1949 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis, 46203. For more information, please contact Bob White at (317) 220-2172.