By Adam Staten

Dinosaurs are a topic that fascinates many people. No matter how much time and energy are invested into the study of these mammoth beasts, we’re always left wanting to know more. How did they die exactly? Approximately how many variations of these awe-inspiring beings did exist? For all of our wonder and intrigue with dinosaurs and the many questions left unanswered, they always make for entertaining subject matter. Hollywood, understanding our fascination with dinosaurs, has produced yet another flick featuring these beasts.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the follow-up to 2015’s box office smash Jurassic World. After saving the world from certain destruction in the first film, our main characters (Claire and Owen), have gone their separate ways. Claire, having given up trying to profit off dinosaurs, is now the head of a nonprofit organization totally committed to the protection and preservation of the beasts. Owen, on the other hand, has taken a decidedly different path. He lives a life of seclusion, choosing to live alone from everyone and everything. When we first encounter him in the sequel, he’s building his home with his bare hands.

However, all doesn’t stay perfect for our main characters for long. Seemingly out of the blue, the estate of a wealthy philanthropist contacts Claire. Claire is told that they have constructed an island paradise where the dinosaurs can live and prosper. Claire is given the task of wrangling up the dinosaurs, but she’ll need help. She recruits Owen and he reluctantly tags along. As expected, things go from bad to worse for everyone involved. Not everyone’s intentions are pure, which leads to genetically modified dinosaurs being weaponized and sold to the highest bidder.

While Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom does sport one of the biggest and most likable stars in Hollywood, Chris Pratt, it’s not enough to salvage this mess. The film has such a weak and frankly, dumb story. Instead of a plot with anything resembling originality or creativity, we’re given dinosaurs being bought and sold for combat purposes. There are also genetic modifications (which we already had in the first film), in order to create a “super dinosaur.”

In addition to the weak story, the characters are also incredibly stupid. Early in the film, the characters head to an island where a volcano is erupting and dinosaurs roam free. Any guesses as to what happens next? Everyone ends up running and screaming for their lives with dinosaurs and lava hot on their trail. This is just one example of many similar such situations throughout the film.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will go on to gross a ton of money. However, like the dinosaurs, this film franchise should consider going extinct. 1.5 out of 5.

Adam Staten lives in Perry Township and is a movie buff. Staten graduated from University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Communication Studies. He can be reached at adam.staten1@gmail.com.