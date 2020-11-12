Junior Achievement seeks nominations for Indy’s Best & Brightest

Junior Achievement of Central Indiana is seeking nominations for its 17th annual Indy’s Best & Brightest event, presented by KPMG LLP. The event honors 100 of central Indiana’s most outstanding young professionals, age 40 and under, in 10 different industry categories. The categories honored include the following: Accounting; Banking & Financial Services; Education & Nonprofit; Government; Health & Life Sciences; Law; Manufacturing, Retail & Services; Media, Entertainment & Sports; Real Estate, Development & Construction; and Technology.

One winner from each category will be announced during the event in March 2021. Event details are forthcoming. The Best & Brightest event was created by Junior Achievement to recognize up-and-coming talent and the next generation of leaders in their community. They’re seeking people who positively affect the Indianapolis workplace and community. Finalists in each category are judged on professional accomplishments and leadership qualities. Please visit indysbestandbrightest.org to nominate someone for one of the 10 categories described and for additional event details. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 20. All 100 finalists will receive an award and the winner in each category will be announced at the event. Proceeds from Indy’s Best & Brightest benefit Junior Achievement of Central Indiana programs. Please contact Renea Gates at (317) 252-5900 x10 or rgates@jaindy.org with any questions.