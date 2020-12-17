Johnson Memorial Health donates $1 million to Franklin College for athletics annex

Franklin College has announced a $1 million commitment from Johnson Memorial Health (JMH) to construct the Johnson Memorial Health Athletics Annex.

“This generous gift is the latest endorsement of our wonderful working relationship with Johnson Memorial Health,” said Kerry N. Prather, president of Franklin College. “We partnered with JMH on the creation of our Graduate Health Sciences Center, and again with the employment of our campus nurse. The hospital and its staff have been incredible partners in hosting undergraduate interns and graduate-level physician assistant studies majors for clinical experiences. Athletically, our student-athletes are extremely well-served by Johnson Memorial Health as the preferred provider of health care services for our athletic department.”

“Johnson Memorial Health is committed to being a partner in the health and well-being of Franklin College students,” said Dr. David Dunkle, president and CEO of JMH. “Our intent is to always provide greater access to resources students can use to maintain and improve their physical health. The Johnson Memorial Health Athletics Annex is an example of the commitment that JMH has made to be invested in the well-being of not just the Franklin College community, but the surrounding community as a whole.”

The annex will be an indoor multi-use facility tentatively to be located on the southwest corner of Park Avenue and Second Street on campus. It will feature retractable batting cages for use by the baseball and softball teams, along with similar areas suitable for men’s and women’s golf. With the hitting cages retracted, the open space will provide indoor practice space for many sports. The annex will also add a second weight room to the campus.

The college’s athletic program has expanded significantly in recent years, with nearly 44 percent of its student body participating in the 21 men’s and women’s sports. The most recent expansion and renovation of the college’s athletic venues was in 2011 with the addition of outdoor facilities for tennis, softball and track and field in Grizzly Park as well as the renovation of Stewart “Red” Faught Stadium, which added turf field and lights for the football, soccer and lacrosse teams. According to Prather, the annex will impact student-athletes by providing space for skill development and conditioning activities in and out of season.

“We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with Johnson Memorial Health in the years ahead,” Prather said. “We are grateful to share this community with such an outstanding health care facility and staff.”

For more information, contact the Franklin College Office of Communications at (317) 738-8185.