Johnson County Sheriff’s Department investigates financial crime against former CGCS employee

By Angela Norris

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a financial crimes investigation against a former employee of Center Grove Community Schools, at the request of the Center Grove Community School Corporation.

The Center Grove Community School district sent emails to all parents this week to let them know about the investigation. The message from Superintendent Richard A. Arkanoff stated that the school was cooperating, and read:

“Center Grove is aware of an investigation underway involving a former employee. We immediately alerted authorities to this situation and are cooperating fully with their investigation. We look forward to seeing justice served in this case and will continue to do whatever we can to assist with the investigation.”

In a later message, Arkanoff emphasized that the investigation concerned a “financial situation,” and didn’t involve any students.

In a statement made by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning, confirming that no student was involved in the investigation, the statement said,

“This investigation does not pertain to any students or children. It is a financial crimes investigation.”

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess declined to provide further details about the case and is not releasing any names of the suspect or suspects at this time, stating the investigation is “currently being worked diligently.”