Johnson County nonprofits qualify for Rock the Block Run grants

Seventeen Johnson County nonprofits have qualified for Big Grant Dollars for this year’s annual Rock the Block Run, scheduled for April 25 at Center Grove High School. Rock the Block is a 10K (timed), 5K walk/run (family-friendly) and a free Kids Run. The event includes scenic courses, food, music, vendors, awards and giveaways. Proceeds benefit area trail projects and organizations serving youth and families of the Center Grove School Corporation area and Johnson County. Local nonprofits qualified for the grants by registering runners, walkers and volunteers for the event. This year’s Big Grant Dollars charities include:

Access Johnson County – Gateway Services

Assist Indiana

Center Grove Aquatic Club

Center Grove Choir Parent Organization

Center Grove Cross Country Parents Club

Center Grove Trojan Lacrosse

Center Grove Varsity Dance Team

Johnson County Learning Center / Early Learning Community

Johnson County Parks and Recreation

Johnson County Trails

KIC_IT

Pack Away Hunger

Red Alert Robotics – FIRST Team 1741

Resources of Hope Inc.

The Alex and Ali Foundation

The Refuge Inc.

Town of Bargersville

Early registration for the 5K and 10K is $25 until April 7. 10K participants must maintain a 12-minute mile pace. Registration after that date and until race date is $30. Cut off for receiving a T-shirt is April 15. Group registration for three or more participants includes a $2 per person discount.

The 10K begins at 8:35 a.m., following by the 5K at 9 a.m. The Kids Run happens immediately after the 5K/10K events and is free to all youth, ages 11 and under, who sign up on Race Day. All participants will receive a participation gift.

Title sponsor is Spotlight Strategies while the Gold Sponsors are Johnson Memorial Health and Clever Dogs Media. Silver Sponsors are Mayflower Insurance Services, Audi Indianapolis, Horizon Bank, Raymond James of Greenwood and Kopetsky Auto Wash.

For more information, contact (317) 697-1717 or info@rocktheblockrun.org.