Gallery: The Johnson County Fair By Jacob Musselman July 21, 2021 stsstimes A Rubber duck floats by in a fair game July 19, 2021, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, Ind. The object of the game is to use a fishing rod to catch a rubber duck as it passes by. One of Elise Armstrong’s chickens looks through its cage July 20, 2021, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, Ind. Fey points that judges look for are the overall cleanliness of the bird, plumage color and how they look while walking. A young fairgoer and his father walk into the Farm Bureau building July 20, 2021, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, Ind. In the Farm Bureau building, flowers, hay, rabbits and chickens were on display. Groups of fairgoers make their way down the midway July 20, 2021, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, Ind. Along the midway, different fair games brought by Poor Jack Amusements and food vendors were available. Thane Thacker, of Whiteland, 13, rides the Rock-O-Plane ride on the midway July 20, 2021, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, Ind. Jacob Speer, 11, and his sister Jayden, 7, ride the Scrambler on the Midway July 20, 2021, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, Ind. Alle Richard shows her Hampshire Gilt to the judges July 20, 2021, in the indoor arena at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, Ind. Fairgoers watch as one of the judges gives her closing remarks for the pig show winner July 20, 2021, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, Ind. When a judge is inspecting a swine, they look for muscle density and the shape and look at the animal as well. The sun shines behind the fair ride “Freak Out” on the Midway July 20, 2021, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin, Ind. The rides on the Midway are operated by Poor Jack Amusements, a company that will appear at the Beech Grove Fall Festival this September.