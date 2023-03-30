Johnson County Community Foundation leader to retire

Gail Richards, president and CEO of the Johnson County Community Foundation informed the foundation’s board of directors of her plan to retire. Richards will continue in her current position for approximately one more year.

“I have been so honored to have served as the president and CEO of the Johnson County Community Foundation for the past 14 years,” Richards said. “We have a fantastic team at JCCF and, while I will miss everyone upon my retirement, I am confident that the direction of the foundation will continue to be one of progress and effectiveness in connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

Richards has served in her position since March of 2009 and oversees five members of the professional staff and works closely with the board of directors, consisting of 19 community members from throughout Johnson County. Since her arrival, the foundation’s assets have grown from $10 million to nearly $40 million, which allows annual investment in the community of over $2 million and management of 350 charitable funds.

Steve Spencer, board chair, spoke of Richards’ leadership, “Gail Richards has led the foundation to the dawn of new horizons for the future of our community. Gail leaves an impressive legacy for the future leader of the organization, and I am very grateful for her passion, leadership and dedication.”

Other notable accomplishments of the foundation during Richards’ tenure include repeated national accreditation, completion of four strategic plans, taking control of a private foundation and being a founding member of the 100+ Women Who Care initiative.

The foundation currently operates the Employer Resource Network (ERN) program that was established in Johnson County with funding received from Lilly Endowment as one of 11 grants in Indiana targeting workforce development. The program helps local corporations retain employees by providing personal coaching to employees facing personal challenges to remain as valuable employees.

Prior to her appointment at the foundation, her professional career path included serving nearly a decade as executive director of the Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, business development officer for Lincoln/First Merchants Bank, associate director of United Way of Johnson County, planning and research associate for United Way of Central Indiana and budget analyst for Legislative Services Agency, State of Indiana.

Richards is a longtime resident of Johnson County and has been active in many organizations that benefit the community, including park board for the City of Greenwood, park board for Johnson County, Leadership Johnson County (2000 graduate), Johnson County Community Foundation board, Greenwood Village South board, redevelopment commission for the City of Greenwood, Johnson County Development Corporation board, Old Towne Greenwood Association, United Way of Johnson County loaned executive and Greenwood Rotary board.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana State University. She has been married to husband, Mark, for more than 40 years and has one daughter, Abby, and one granddaughter, Maddy. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and traveling.

The executive committee of the board of directors will begin immediately to implement succession planning, including an open search for a successor to the position, and make recommendations to the full board of directors which will have the final authority in naming the successor.