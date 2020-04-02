Johnson County announces local stay-at-home order through May 1

Today, elected officials in Johnson County announced a local stay-at-home order effective through May 1 to prevent further spread of this terrible COVID-19.

+ Watch Video Announcement

As we see, the health crisis is evolving quickly. Health care experts have made it clear Indiana has not yet peaked.

Prevention is our best course to keep people healthy, flatten the curve and get back to growing our local economy.

Therefore, we support our state and local leaders in making the very tough decisions they must, knowing they are doing so in the very best interest of the public’s health and safety.

We know this health crisis and the ensuing recession are creating a significant hardship for businesses, especially small businesses which are the backbone of our economy and drive quality of life. Social distancing restrictions, while necessary, are a bitter pill to swallow.

Our local businesses need us now more than ever. We encourage folks who are fortunate to not have income disruption to buy gift cards, keep their subscriptions and buy now, but pick up later. Your support can literally help save a local business.

The heart of Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance’s mission is to drive business success and economic development. We have ramped up our services and remain committed to leading the Johnson County area business community. The sooner we get well, the sooner we can get onto swift economic recovery.

Visit aspirejohnsoncounty.com/covid19 for financial, legal and buy local resources.

As a reminder, we also encourage business owners to visit Response.IndyChamber.com where our business coaches are standing by to respond to direct, personal business questions via the “Ask” link – replies to businesses are sent same day and membership is NOT required to use this service.

Your business success is very important to us. Please let us know what information you need to stay informed and respond to COVID-19. We will continue to monitor this closely and you will be the first to be informed of further important Aspire updates.

DOs AND DON’TS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

DO:

Stay at home or seek shelter

Work from home if possible

Work at or operate essential businesses and services

Solo outdoor activities

Donate blood

Shop for food and other essentials

Maintain at least six feet from others and wash hands/surfaces frequently

DON’T:

Travel anywhere non-essential

Work in close proximity to others

Work at or operate non-essential workplaces

Attend any non-essential gathering of any number of people outside your home

Empty grocery store shelves and hoard

Shake hands with others

