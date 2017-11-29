Jingle Books at IndyPL: A Gift for Every Child

Individuals throughout Marion County are encouraged to give the gift of reading by participating in “Jingle Books,” a project of The Indianapolis Public Library to provide free books to children of all ages during the holiday season.

During a launch event on November 27 at Central Library attended by former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard and project sponsor Sondhi Solutions, IndyPL CEO Jackie Nytes described the goal of “Jingle Books,” is to ensure that every child receives a book as a gift during the holiday.

“This is a simple way for people who visit the Library to either take or donate books so that children can read and value them as great gift to receive. It can go a long way toward helping a young one develop reading and language skills that can pave the way for academic success.”

“Jingle Books” displays are available at all IndyPL locations. Individuals can select children’s books from display boxes to take home for free. They can also donate new or gently used books by dropping them into the boxes. Free gift wrapping stations will be provided at most sites.

During its first three years, “Jingle Books” has provided more than 2,500 books for local children.

“Jingle Books” will continue at all IndyPL locations through December 23, 2017 during regular Library hours.