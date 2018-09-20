Jefferson Shreve named to District 16 council, replaces Jeff Miller

By Nancy Price

A former Indianapolis City — County Councilor has been sworn into office again, following the departure of Indianapolis Councilor Jeff Miller, who resigned from office last month before entering a guilty plea to “rude touch” of three underage girls.

Jefferson Shreve, who represented District 23 in Perry Township from 2013 – 2016, has replaced Miller for District 16, which includes parts of Perry, Center and Wayne townships.

Shreve is the owner and president of Storage Express, which has 107 locations across five states. He said he is looking forward to economic development opportunities in District 16. Employers within the district include Eli Lilly and Company, Rolls Royce, Farm Bureau and Anthem, as well as public facilities, such as the Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life and White River State Park.

“The district encompasses challenging redevelopment opportunities, including Circle Center Mall – and perhaps most tantalizingly – the former GM Stamping Plant site,” Shreve said. “I’m juiced about the possibilities ahead toward figuring out the many ways we may bring these opportunities to bear for all of us.”

In addition to his experience through District 23, Shreve has lobbied to get on the Metropolitan & Economic Development Committee and has taken a seat on the Public Works Committee.

“I expect to be an active member of both, toward advancing the economic development and infrastructure improvements needs of my district,” he said.

Shreve, who worked alongside the Ballard administration during his time with District 23, said he is looking forward to the experience he will gain while working with the Hogsett administration.

“I’m eager to get a sense for the contrast in the two administrations,” he said.

Shreve is also excited about the upcoming challenges and making a difference for residents of the diverse townships he will serve.

“Council members spend a lot of hours in their chairs at caucus, committee and full council meetings,” he said. “If I can’t contribute while in my seat, then the citizens have the wrong person on the job. I go in hopeful that I can add value. And get some good things done!”

Educational institutions within the district include the University of Indianapolis and IUPUI. Shreve and his wife, Mary, both alumni of Indiana University, recently gifted the IUPUI campus with funds to create a gateway and new student scholarships. Shreve has also served on numerous boards through IU.