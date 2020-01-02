JCREMC Community Fund awards Operation Round-Up® grants

The JCREMC Community Fund awarded Operation Round-Up® grants totaling more than $48,000 to 17 local nonprofit community organizations representing education, public health and safety and community improvement.

Operation Round-Up® is a voluntary program of utility cooperatives nationwide that allows consumer-members to work together to impact their communities for the better. The JCREMC Community Fund awarded grants to these organizations for the following projects:

Needham Elementary PTO – Climbing Wall Project

Partnership for a Healthier Johnson County – Pedals of Joy Program

Johnson County Public Library Foundation – Explore Summer Program

Purdue Extension Johnson County; Johnson County 4H – Nature of Teaching Program

Trafalgar Community Garden – Garden Expansion Project

Rose of Lima Catholic School – Library Update Project

Johnson County Senior Services – Transportation Addition Project

Resources of Hope, Inc. – Birthday Blessings Program

Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County – Soup Bowl Program

Red Alert Robotics – Computer Upgrade Project

Trafalgar Volunteer Fire Department – Fire Nozzle Replacement Project

Indiana FFA Foundation – Recreational Area LED Lighting Upgrade Project

Johnson County Autism Support Group, Inc. – Camp Can Do Program

Indian Creek Intermediate School – STEAM Museum Family Night

Turning Point Domestic Violence Services-Johnson County – Outreach Equipment

Girls Inc. of Franklin/Johnson County – Summer Camp Program

Johnson County 4H Paw Pounders Dog Club – Mats and Fencing

JCREMC Community Fund Operation Round-Up® grants are funded by JCREMC consumers who choose to participate. Their monthly electric bills are rounded up to the nearest whole dollar. The rounded-up amount goes into the JCREMC Community Fund, which is overseen by a volunteer advisory board and administered by the Johnson County Community Foundation. Each year, in April and October, nonprofit charitable organizations throughout the communities JCREMC serves can apply to receive grant funding.