Ivy Tech and Marian University announce transfer partnership

Ivy Tech Community College and Marian University are announcing a new 2+2 partnership that will allow students to transfer from Associate of Science to Bachelor of Science degree programs. This collaboration provides a seamless, cost-effective degree pathway for students in business and psychology.

With the 2+2 program, students are able to complete the first two years of their education and earn an Associate of Science degree at Ivy Tech and then transfer to Marian to complete a Bachelor of Science degree in two additional years. Upon acceptance to Marian, Ivy Tech students will be able to transfer with junior status.

“This is a great agreement for Ivy Tech, because it provides our students who wish to attend Marian University, one of our fine Independent Colleges of Indiana right here in Indianapolis, with a 2+2 opportunity,” said Dr. Russ Baker, vice president for academic affairs for Ivy Tech. “This is exactly the kind of transfer relationship our students are looking for and what they deserve. We are very excited about the expansion of our partnership with Marian University over the last year and look forward to additional programs where we can collaborate.”

According to Brian Studebaker, director of transfer admission at Marian University, the partnership is the first 2+2 agreement between Marian and Ivy Tech, although the two institutions partnered earlier this year on a reverse transfer agreement for students.

“These new 2+2 options not only help Ivy Tech students identify a clear, affordable path toward a bachelor’s degree, but they strengthen long-term earning potential. In 2017, the average weekly salary for workers with an associate degree was $836 compared to $1,173 for those with a bachelor’s degree. By enabling Ivy Tech graduates to continue their educations, we enhance their ability to provide a good living for themselves and their families. We look forward to continuing discussions with Ivy Tech in the future about additional partnerships,” Studebaker added.

Students who complete Ivy Tech’s Associate of Science degree in business administration will be able to transfer their credits to a Bachelor of Science degree at Marian University in business analytics, finance, management or marketing. Students who complete Ivy Tech’s Associate of Science degree in psychology will be able to transfer into the Bachelor of Science program in psychology at Marian. All the credits students earn for the above associate degrees will transfer seamlessly into the respective bachelor’s degree programs, with no credit loss.

About the Marian University

Founded in 1937, Marian University is proud to be the only Catholic university in Indianapolis and central Indiana. In 2018, Marian is serving 2,400 undergraduate and 1,160 graduate students earning degrees in the arts, business, education, engineering, math, medicine, nursing, ministry and the natural and physical sciences. The university’s high-impact, experiential curriculum is designed to provide hands-on, collaborative learning opportunities for students from 45 states and 23 nations. Marian climbed in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Midwestern rankings to be named #10 Most Innovative Regional University, #24 Best Value University and #38 Best Regional University. Marian University opened its College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2013, making it the first new school of medicine in the state of Indiana in over 110 years. Marian’s national champion varsity athletic programs include the 2012 and 2015 NAIA Football National Championship, the 2016 and 2017 NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship and more than 40 USA Cycling national championships.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.