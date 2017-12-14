It takes a community

Diana Hendricks spearheads Beech Grove Comprehensive Drug Coalition to reduce substance abuse across the city.

Does Beech Grove really need a substance abuse program? The Mayor’s Faith Based Roundtable assigned Diana Hendricks, a community health education specialist, the task of finding out. She started with a needs assessment for a substance abuse prevention program and the findings were conclusive.

“Yes, Beech Grove does have a problem and it’s right in line with the rest of the country,” Hendricks said. “Our community is feeling it, all communities are. Substance abuse is so high, it’s out of control.”

Now she’s leading the Beech Grove Comprehensive Drug Coalition, still in its infancy stage of applying for grants and getting programs kicked off.

“We acknowledged that we have a problem here,” said Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley at a recent meeting. “That wasn’t a popular position with people. They didn’t want the city to be in that image, but it’s true.”

Beech Grove has already taken steps to help address the problem, such as introducing a drug drop-off box at the Beech Grove Police Station. Both the police and fire departments carry naloxone, also known as NARCAN, which is used to treat suspected opioid overdoses. Even Beech Grove City Schools has naloxone in the nurse’s office.

“Our biggest thrust is the whole concept of social, emotional learning,” said Beech Grove City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Kaiser. “With a 70 percent poverty rate, a 33 to 35 percent transient rate, from September to the following September, we’ll lose 35 percent of our kids. We have 3,215 kids. … The horror stories, the amount of stories of kids being taken out by CPS because of the drug addiction of parents, it turns your stomach. We’ll have a call once or twice a week where kids are taken out and they don’t come back, because of their parents. We’ve added counselors, at-risk programs for our kids, because they won’t learn until we get them ready to learn.”

The Coalition came about after Randy Miller from Drug Free Marion County came to Beech Grove for a Roundtable meeting in 2016, speaking about the opioid epidemic.

By January, Hendricks had compiled a list of assets that Beech Grove could utilize for a program, which started with a six-person committee. By June, with the assistance of State Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer and Miller, that committee turned into a 40-member coalition. It’s now at 43.

“Overnight, it took on a life of its own,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks carries a three-inch binder filled with an outline of the Coalition’s program, resources and grant applications.

“The programs we’re selecting are all evidence-based programs,” she said. “We don’t want to do programs that are not evidence based. We want programs that have shown they are effective and are going to work.”

The substance abuse prevention program includes a four-component framework: 1) Substance abuse community awareness events, meetings, and Beech Grove City School programs; 2) Six days a week intervention meetings – Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings (two for adults, two for youth), Alcohol Anonymous (AA) meetings (one for adults and 1 for youth), and Medicated Assisted Treatment (MAT) meetings (one for adults and one for youth); 3) Weekly Nar-Anon and Al-Anon meetings, which are support groups for loved ones suffering with addiction; and 4) Stress management techniques such as Tai Chi exercise.

The mission of the Coalition is to establish and strengthen collaboration among community partners that support efforts to reduce substance abuse. For instance, the Coalition has already coordinated the following health promotion through community partners: Health Ed Pros will be implementing the SAMHSA “Talk. They Hear You.” parent/adult program four times throughout 2018, and Healthy Lifestyles Center (HLC) will be coordinating the Indiana Prevention Resource Center’s, “Indiana Youth Survey” (INYS) at the Beech Grove City Schools in the spring of 2018. Results from the INYS along with parent/adult feedback will direct the BGCS and Coalition members toward developing substance use prevention programs. Planned programs include SAMHSA’s “Too Smart To Start” initiative, Drug Free Marion County’s building awareness for a drug-free movement, expanding the current Reach For Youth’s Teen Court program already in BGCS, and “This is (NOT) About Drugs” a school based program provided by Overdose Lifeline.

The Coalition is seeking funding to support the intervention meetings for their first year, at which time they should be self-sustaining.

The Coalition has applied for local grants, to go through the Beech Grove Education Foundation. It was recently awarded two grants from Drug-Free Marion County, the Drug Free Community Fund. These funds are to be used for substance abuse prevention and education in Beech Grove and the surrounding communities.

The Coalition hopes to celebrate the kickoff of its programs on National Prevention Week in the second week of May.

“The first step is to get the adults involved,” Hendricks said. “Second step is to get the youth survey done. Once we get the results, we start looking at implementation of the programs.”

The Coalition will implement the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) adult program, “Talk. They Hear You.” in February prior to the kickoff, and it will be offered four times during the year.

“It’s to get them to talk to their kids that you think are involved in substance abuse,” Hendricks said. “They may not respond the way you want, but they are hearing what you’re saying.”

The Indiana Youth Survey will be completed prior to spring break.

“Substance abuse is like cancer: it affects everybody,” Hendricks said. “When you watch a child or parent go through addiction, you are helpless. There’s not much you can do about it. You start looking at avenues that could help them or help you help them. It takes a community.

Addiction isn’t something you can tell someone ‘you can get over this, I don’t know why you just can’t quit.’ It’s not that simple. I do believe that the stigma that we’re trying to erase is to get communities to understand that addiction is not prejudice. The person you live with could be an addict and you wouldn’t even know until you start seeing erratic behavior take place. It’s not an easy fix.

Our community was very ready for this program. The people involved in this coalition are in it for the wellbeing of their community. It’s my passion now to see this through. That’s a lot to get done this next year. But once we get it pulled all together, it’s a full-fledged drug prevention and intervention program. By the end of 2019, we’ll have all of our grants and our program will be well underway.”

The Coalition meets at the Hornet Park Community Center on the fourth Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m. For more information, email bgdrugfree@gmail.com.