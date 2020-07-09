IndyPL offers free resources to learn about race and racial equity

To help individuals learn more about the complex topic of race and racial equity, The Indianapolis Public Library is making available a variety of e-books, audiobooks and streaming videos that can be easily accessed from the Library’s catalog at indypl.org.

While popular titles often have waitlists for paper or e-book versions, a number of publishers and content providers are offering libraries this high-demand digital content through July with no waitlists due to the importance of the topic.

No-wait titles include Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla F. Saad (e-book, expires July 12); The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander (audiobook, expires July 15); The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas (e-book and audiobook, expire July 19); and So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (audiobook, expires July 26).

Streaming documentaries and videos that focus on social and systemic injustice and racism in America include I Am Not Your Negro; P.S. I Can’t Breathe; White Like Me – Race, Racism, and White Privilege in America; and Race: The Power of an Illusion. Streaming movies include Maya Angelou and Still I Rise and Just Mercy.

“Conversations around the country that center on racial equity and elevate the voices of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) are critical right now and is one that we are engaging in as an organization,” said Jessica Moore, IndyPL’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “As we embark on journeys of personal growth and understanding, we hope these resources will inspire continued dialogue and critical conversations.”

All titles are available for free with the use of a library card.

In addition to the library’s digital and physical materials, those of all ages are invited to visit the Center for Black Literature & Culture at Central Library (CBLC) to celebrate the vibrant and resilient heritage and triumphs of those born of African roots. The CBLC is open during regular library hours.

To discover more booklists, reading recommendations and other resources that address issues of race and racial equity, visit the library’s blog at indypl.org.