IndyPL offers free access to consumer reports

The Indianapolis Public Library is now offering cardholders free access to consumereports.org. Consumer Reports was founded in 1936 and remains a trusted source for unbiased product reviews, ratings and buying guides for products like cars, appliances, electronics, mattresses, grills and more. Results of product testing come from the Consumers Union, an expert, independent, nonprofit organization whose mission is to work for a fair, just and safe marketplace for all consumers and to empower consumers to protect themselves. Besides the latest magazine issues and a 10-year archive, library cardholders can browse current online-only content with the latest consumer news in blogs and video content — including product recalls.

“Consumer Reports allows buyers to look at trusted information before making purchases on everything from toasters to televisions,” said IndyPL Electronic Resources Librarian Darlene Fox. “You can see if a product has been recalled or learn the best time of the year to buy big-ticket items like cars. It’s just one more way we can help provide easy and free access to information and resources.”

A subscription to Consumer Reports would normally cost $39 a year. To access Consumer Reports for free with your library card, visit indypl.org and click “Databases” under the Research & Learn tab. In addition to Consumer Reports, IndyPL cardholders have free access to a wide variety of local, national and global newspapers including the Indianapolis Star, The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, and other learning tools like LinkedIn Learning, Mango Languages, and Creativebug. To access any of these resources, visit indypl.org.