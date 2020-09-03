Indy Squad Podcast connects local residents with events hosted by small businesses

By Nancy Price

A Greenwood woman and her business partner created a podcast earlier this year to help area businesses thrive in an uncertain economy.

Holly Kile and Johnny Byram are co-hosts of Indy Squad Podcast, which connects residents in the Greater Indianapolis area with local events held by smaller, locally owned businesses. The duo’s weekly podcasts highlight events such as cooking classes, summer fairs, business networking happy hours, financial literacy workshops, online events and more. Event details are published on the podcast’s calendar as well.

“We know that the big folks have big marketing budgets and the communities around Indy have already likely heard about their event,” Kile said. “But, the small mom-and-pop venue that’s doing a sushi making class or the yoga studio who’s having yoga with bunnies (or goats, or alpacas, or glow paint … yeah, Indy ‘yogas’ a lot), those are the folks we like to share.”

On the Southside, the podcast featured the store You Are the Artist in Greenwood and a recent event for attendees to choose their own colors of paints and glitters to create their own tumblers; as well, Two Chicks District Co. held an event for guests to make their own candles.

Kile said the weekly podcast announcements attract many listeners who enjoy the format. “This is a way to keep active if you’re not going out. It’s easy,” she said. “You’re not having to sit in front of the computer, you can look at it while you’re on your treadmill or bike for 20 minutes. They said, ‘It feels like we’re sitting around with friends and trying to decide what to do this weekend.’ We’re fun and upbeat and don’t talk politics. People like that and love that it’s always something interesting and unique they wouldn’t have found on their own.”

For more information, go to IndySquadPodcast.com or email Events@indysquadpodcast.com.