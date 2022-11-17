Indy South Greenwood Airport named Airport of the Year

The City of Greenwood has announced that Indy South Greenwood Airport has been named the 2022 Airport of the Year by Aviation Indiana. The honor recognizes outstanding efforts in economic development, aviation education, community outreach, airport promotion, safety and security, environmental improvements and aesthetics, networking and professional development and administration.

“Indy South Greenwood Airport is an important asset for our city and a critical business resource for economic development,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “With no landing or ramp fees, our airport allows business leaders and pilots to regularly fly to Greenwood with easy access to central Indiana. Having an award-winning airport is not something we take for granted.”

The airport sees nearly 28,000 aircraft operations annually, having more than $15 million in economic impact on the area while charging no landing or ramp fees or receiving any tax-base support for operations. Throughout 2022, Indy South Greenwood Airport experienced accelerated growth across aircraft operations, fuel sales, on-field businesses and airport employment. The city recently constructed and opened the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Aeronautical Center of Technology and is planning to break ground on a ramp expansion project to be completed by 2024. These enhancements will accommodate additional educational space and corporate air traffic.

A significant addition to the airport in 2022 was the opening of BOLDAviation’s maintenance facility. Airport tenants and businesses can now have work performed on-site instead of flying to other facilities.

“It made sense to build our business at Indy South Greenwood,” said Jason Newbold, founder of BOLDAviation. “By offering our services here, we not only can grow our business but also keep more tenants and their tax dollars in Greenwood. With the recent expansion of our flight school, we are looking forward to continuing to train future pilots. It is a great feeling to support the local community and help support growth at the Indy South Greenwood Airport.”

Indy South Greenwood Airport is home to Airport Day, an annual event that draws thousands of people to the facility. The airport also houses many businesses and organizations including three flight schools, two aircraft sales operations, maintenance services, charter business, the Greenwood chapter of the EAA, Civil Air Patrol and Indiana State Police Special Operations.

For more information on Indy South Greenwood Airport, please visit greenwood.in.gov/AIRPORT.