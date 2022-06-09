Indy Public Library launches 2022 Summer Reading Program

The Indianapolis Public Library is excited to launch the 2022 Summer Reading Program, taking place June 6 to July 30. This year’s program includes themed workshops, programs, prizes and great books for all ages.

Kids and Teens Summer Reading Program:

Pack your bags and take your imagination to the library this summer for Camp Read S’more, IndyPL’s Summer Reading Program! Participants can explore great stores and earn prizes for reading and completing bonus activities.

Read any book, graphic novel, magazine, e-book, or newspaper, including books they own or borrow from the library. Track time spent reading, listening to audiobooks, reading aloud to someone, or being read to in the Beanstack Tracker app or on paper trackers, which can be picked up at any library location. Beanstack is available on iOS and Android, or online at indypl.beanstack.org.

Prizes are earned at 1 hour, 5 hours, 10 hours, 15 hours and 20 hours of reading and include passes to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis haunted house, tickets to Indianapolis Indians games, Eiteljorg Museum passes and free pizza from Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. Young readers can earn a bonus prize by completing seven DISCOVERY activities such as donating a new or used book at any location or planting a seed this summer. Kids and teens have until Aug. 6 to redeem prizes at any library location.

There will be additional workshops and storytelling programs throughout the summer – go wild with animals from Silly Safaris, conquer the campfire obstacle course from JumpBunch, or whip up a tasty snack at our teen cooking classes. To learn about these programs and more, visit indypl.org for a full calendar of events.

New for 2022: Community Reading Goal – If the IndyPL community reaches 16 million minutes read this summer, all readers who logged during the summer will be entered into grand prize drawings at the end of the program. Prizes include one of two $529 CollegeChoice CD savings accounts, autographed footballs from Colts players, and more!

If we surpass our reading goal, the IndyPL Foundation will also donate 5,000 books to Books for Youth with the Indianapolis Colts. Through this program, the Colts and the Department of Child Services provide every Indiana foster child with 25 books to start their own library. There will also be book donation bins at each library location this summer to donate new or gently used books to Books for Youth. Help IndyPL and the Colts get more books in children’s hands by reading this summer!

Adult Summer Reading Program:

Summer reading programs are not just for kids! In our Adult Summer Reading Program, “Read Outside,” participants earn prizes by completing fun reading and activity challenges.

Activities include trying a new recipe, reading about sustainability, visiting a park, or attending a library program. Participants may register on the Beanstack app, on the web at indypl.beanstack.org, or at any of our branch locations. Prizes include a reusable straw and an IndyPL tumbler. In addition, the library will have related events and workshops for adults.

Additional Information:

The Summer Reading Program is presented by Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. Major sponsors include Indianapolis Indians, Lilly Endowment Inc., Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, Mary Frances Rubly & Jerry Hummer and G. Marlyne Sexton. Supporting sponsors include 92.3 WTTS, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Citizens Energy Group, CollegeChoice CD 529 Savings Plan, Corteva Agriscience, Anonymous, Indianapolis Colts, Dr. Sherri Lauver and Dr. Kevin Biglan, Office of the Lawrence Township Trustee Steve Talley, OneAmerica®, Pacers Foundation and The Ft. Ben Branch Design & Construction Companies (RATIO – The Skillman Corporation – Davis & Associates, Inc.)

In 2021, children and families enrolled in the Summer Reading Program read for 7,510,814 minutes. Learn more about the youth and adult programs at indypl.org/srp.